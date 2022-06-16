Instagram Promotion: Get Your Brand Promoted on Instagram

By: Admin Super

Instagram records more than one billion monthly active users and approximately 500 million daily active users. No doubt that in today’s digital world, it is one of the best free platforms for reaching your target audience. It is also one of the third-most-popular social media platforms in the world.

The exposure that Instagram can give brands is more than any other platform out there. Hence, having a good presence on Instagram is the best way for brands these days to reach & connect with the target market, build trust & relationships, and get potential customers. Getting a brand promoted on Instagram is totally worth all the time, effort, and money.

However, doing promotions correctly and getting desired results amidst cut-throat competition is quite tough. You must have heard that posting quality content at regular intervals regularly is all to succeed on the platform. But, when it comes to Instagram promotions, you need to implement many strategies in addition to posting quality content

So without any further ado, let’s have a look at ways how you can get your brand promoted on Instagram. Let’s start!

Instagram Ads

Since the topic is about Instagram promotions, let’s start with Instagram Ads. It is an exclusive feature offered by Instagram itself for brands to promote their businesses. Although it’s a not-so-free way to promote your brand on Instagram, there’s a reason we’ve still included it here. If done properly, these campaigns can do wonders for your brand.

Instagram Ads help your account be in front of highly targeted users, which ultimately leads to higher leads and revenue. These ads are highly effective when it comes to get wider reach on Instagram for your brand. You can run Instagram Post Ads, run Instagram Story Ads, or make use of Instagram Shopping. You should make your choice based on your promotion budget and needs.

Use Relationship-Building To Your Advantage

You can use your relationships with other users on Instagram as a strategy to promote your nd. This strategy is a win-win because not only does it helps you in promotions but also builds a sense of community around your brand. It also gives your audience a voice.

You can connect with family and friends on the platform to garner some engagement in the initial stage of your promotions. You can also ask them to promote your brand with their networks.

One of the best ways you can boost engagements along with promoting your brand is through user-generated content. We would suggest you request and share user-generated content.

Instagram is the hub of influencer marketing. Hence, running an influencer collaboration can take the promotions of your brand to a whole new level. Also, follow and engage with influencers relevant to your brand.

Cross-Promotion

Digital marketing and promotion are not just limited to one channel in particular. The correct digital marketing and promotion strategy is to employ multiple channels at once. All these apply to Instagram too.

You should not restrict yourself from promoting your brand on other platforms. We would suggest you share your Instagram content and other efforts with your audience on other platforms. You can share them on your website and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.

Utilize Instagram’s Features

Instagram offers plenty of features such as Stories, Reels, Story Highlights, IGTV, and more. All these, if used properly, can help you build and promote your brand.

Become highly active on Instagram stories. Stories tend to reach, connect, and engage with the target audience more than anything else. Make sure to post to Instagram stories frequently that are highly engaging. You can even run Instagram Story Ads at intervals.

We cannot post everything on the feed and hence, we use stories. But, they disappear in 24 hours. But, what if you’ve shared something about your brand on stories and want to keep it permanently. Well, you can use the Instagram Highlights feature.

Curating and sharing tutorials, hosting workshops, hosting contests, and going live for Q&A sessions are some great ways to promote your brand on Instagram.

Announce Launch, Sale, And Updates

Whether you’re going to run any sort of sale or deal, launch a new product or service, have a popular item back in stock, or have other updates, announce it to your Instagram followers. You can do so by posting about it on your brand’s Instagram Feed or Story.

As a result, your audience will more frequently check your feed so as not to miss out on any information. Also, it becomes a high probability that they’ll share your brand’s profile with others. Amidst all these, be careful not to post too many promotional posts, as this can have a reverse effect on your audience.

Conclusion

Now that know everything about how to promote your brand on Instagram, why not put that knowledge into use? Implement the aforementioned strategies, set some quantifiable goals, and see the results.

In the end, we would like to remind you to be patient and consistent with your efforts. We’re sure over time you will reach unimaginable heights on the platform. All The best!