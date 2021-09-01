Indian Premier League seeks bids for new team for debut in 2022

A scene from an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. (PTI Photo)

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s richest cricket tournament, launched on Tuesday (31) a campaign to expand the tournament by seeking bids for the inclusion of a new team. The organisers said that the number of participating teams in the tournament would be raised from eight at the moment to 10 in the 2022 edition.

The yearly tournament kicked off in 2008 and its popularity has only soared ever since.

However, the IPL’s tender announcement has put only one of the two new teams up for grabs, AFP reported. According to experts in the sports industry, a backer may have to commit to a budget worth £218 million to get a franchise and pay the fees up front.

“The governing council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate one of the two new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process,” the IPL said in a statement.

Major Indian groups including the Adani mining and trading conglomerate are said to be waiting to enter the scene.

Candidates have time till October 5 for seeking the tender details and a decision could be made the same month. The IPL has not yet revealed when the competition for the second new team would begin.

Among the Indian cities that have been spoken of as likely participants in an expanded IPL are Kochi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune and Ranchi.

Expanded IPL could have ramifications for international calendar

Expansion of the IPL from eight to 10 teams, however, will raise concerns in other quarters. While the Indian cricket board would get to add to its income (more than £72 million a year) from the expanded cash-rich tournament by raising fees and media rights, the international cricket calendar could face a difficulty in accommodating fixtures.

More teams will mean the number of matches in the IPL will go up and that would make the tournament that much longer and demand more commitment from foreign players playing for its various franchises. This will leave less space for an already cramped international cricket schedule and the International Cricket Council and some major cricket-playing nations have raised concerns over that.

Currently, the eight competing teams in the IPL play each other twice and the top four make the playoffs for the final.

According to reports, an expanded tournament will probably see the league getting split into two groups having five teams each and the playoffs and final being held after the group matches. It would increase the total number of games from 60 at the moment to more than 74.

In 2011, the IPL featured 10 teams while in the next year, nine were in the fray. Apart from that, the IPL has seen a standard number of eight participating teams.

The IPL’s ambition to become a global leader have been helped by deals like the move made in June by Redbird – an American capital fund which has stakes in the owners of Liverpool football club and the Boston Red Sox baseball side — to buy 15 per cent of the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

This year, the IPL was suspended midway in May after the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit India. The remaining part of the tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates between September 19 and October 15.