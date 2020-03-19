Cancer Research UK
Mental Health Media
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

Indian minister’s ‘Go, Corona’ chant gets trance, dub and Carnatic versions


Indian Union minister Ramdas Athawale said his 'Go, Corona' chant was aimed at drawing public attention to the deadly outbreak. (Photo: Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)
Indian Union minister Ramdas Athawale said his 'Go, Corona' chant was aimed at drawing public attention to the deadly outbreak. (Photo: Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIAN MINISTER Ramdas Athawale has become a ‘corona-viral’ sensation, with his “Go, Corona” chant getting trance, dub and Carnatic remix versions.

The Union minister of state for social justice, who was re-elected to Parliament on Wednesday (19), is a Dalit activist known for his wit and poetry.

A video clipping of Athawale chanting “Go, Corona…Corona, go!”, along with the Chinese consul general Tang Guocai and a group of Buddhists, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai had recently gone viral with the #GoCorona hashtag trending online.

Soon, the chant got numerous remix versions. Among the popular ones, first came a peppy “trance” track by an artist named Vaibhav Londhe.

This was followed by a dub remix by Siddharth Sharma aka Dub Sharma.

Responding to the post, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha tweeted: “Hey Dub, Can I do some choreography on this? Thanks.”

Popular Indian Carnatic progressive rock band Agam’s lead singer Harish Sivaramakrishnan came up with a Carnatic version on Wednesday (18) during an “impromptu song sessions on Facebook” that was lapped up by fans across the world.

“Go corona – Ragamalika (Carnatic style)… Please note – singing this or any other ‘cover’ version of the same won’t help stop the spread of covid 19,” said a message before the recording.

On being asked about his now-legendary chant, Athawale said, “It was one slogan with various meanings. It showed concern, appeal and suggestion at once.”

He added that his intention was to draw public attention to the outbreak, and how the world wanted the coronavirus to go away.

Well, he has indeed caught widespread attention with even toddlers in India mimicking his “Go, Corona” chant.

More importantly, an Indian newspaper noted: “Amid the tension over the spread of coronavirus, veteran politician Ramdas Athawale has given some moments to smile.”

Stock system
GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

Raminklal Solanki "made both Gujarat and India proud", says YP Trivedi

Nair makes Seth’s story suitable for UK audience

Is Alia Bhatt planning to opt out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

India central bank extends £7bn credit line to Yes Bank

Prashantt Guptha reveals his love for Indian cinema and acting