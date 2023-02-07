Indian man arrested for killing compatriot in US

Montgomery police officers charged Raviteja Goli, 23, with manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali who died on Monday.

Representative image from iStock

By: Mohnish Singh

An Indian national has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a compatriot in the US state of Alabama, police said.

Montgomery police officers charged Raviteja Goli, 23, with manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali who died on Monday.

Police and fire medics found Mahankali with a life-threatening gunshot wound at about 9:30 pm on Sunday in the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard. They took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper reported.

Both the deceased and the accused are from Montgomery, the capital city of Alabama, it said, adding that Goli is now in the Montgomery jail.

Mahankali, who is reportedly from Telangana, arrived in the US about 13 months ago. He was studying at a university and also doing a part-time job at a gas station.

(PTI)