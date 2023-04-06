Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Indian community in Vienna performs on Naatu Naatu as part of flash mob presentation

The cross-cultural hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the prestigious Oscar for India recently.

Indian community performing Naatu Naatu in Vienna. (Image Source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

This is the year of ‘Naatu Naatu’ and the craze around it refuses to die soon. The Indian community in Vienna recently performed on Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ as a part of flash mob presentation. Supported by the Indian Embassy, this is a celebration of Indian culture and music in Vienna.

The official account of the Indian embassy in Vienna shared the video on Twitter, in which, women across age groups are seen dancing to the tunes. Not only women, but kids have also joined them in this gala celebration.

The cross-cultural hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, ‘RRR’ bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for ‘best foreign language film.’

The song was also released in Hindi as ‘Naacho Naacho’, in Tamil as ‘Naattu Koothu’, in Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu’ and in Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’.

Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Priyanka with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
Entertainment
Dia Mirza joins Hollywood actor Edward Norton for UNEP documentary series
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akshay, and Ajay will tire them out’: Salman on competition from…
Entertainment
Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Shah Rukh and Salman in Tiger vs Pathaan
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in Heads of State
Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush unveil new poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman
TOP LISTS
5 Bollywood actors who took streaming space by storm with their performances
Entertainment
Salman Khan says content on streaming platforms should be censored
Entertainment
Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravaani receives Padma Shri
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon poses with SS Rajamouli at Padma Awards 2023
FILM
Best British Asian movies across the decades, ahead of Polite Society release
Hollywood News
I’ve got good luck from millions of Indians, will carry it wherever I…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW