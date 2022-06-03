Website Logo
  • Friday, June 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

India gets Asia’s largest liquid-mirror telescope to track space debris, asteroids

The telescope is located at the Devasthal Observatory campus of Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital Uttarakhand.

Top view of the ILMT located at the Devasthal Observatory of ARIES

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA has installed Asia’s largest liquid-mirror telescope at Devasthal, Uttarakhand to track space debris and asteroids, an official statement said. 

It employs a 4-meter-diameter rotating mirror made up of a thin film of liquid mercury to collect and focus light and can identify transient and variable objects such as supernovae, and gravitational lenses, the statement added.

A thin transparent film of mylar protects the mercury from the wind. The reflected light passes through a sophisticated multi-lens optical corrector that produces sharp images over a wide field of view. Meanwhile, a large-format electronic camera located at the focus records the images.

Built by astronomers from India, Belgium and Canada, the telescope is located at the Devasthal Observatory campus of Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital Uttarakhand.

A panoramic view of the Devasthal Observatory campus of ARIES at Nainital, Uttarakhand

Prof Paul Hickson, University of British Columbia, Canada, an expert on liquid mirror technology, said: “The rotation of the earth causes the images to drift across the camera, but this motion is compensated electronically by the camera. This mode of operation increases observing efficiency and makes the telescope particularly sensitive to faint and diffuse objects.”

Prof Dipankar Banerjee, director, ARIES has said that he is hopeful the project will attract and motivate several young minds from scientific and engineering backgrounds to take up challenging problems.

According to Dr Kuntal Misra, project investigator of the liquid-mirror telescope at ARIES, said that when regular science operations begin later this year, the telescope will produce about 10 GB of data every night, which will be quickly analyzed to reveal variable and transient stellar sources.

“The data collected from ILMT will be ideally suited to perform a deep photometric and astrometric variability survey over a period of typically five years,” said Prof Jean Surdej, project director, University of Liège, Belgium and University of Poznan, Poland.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
The implications of India’s new cryptocurrency tax legislation and developing its digital rupee
Uncategorized
Illinois player Fahad Babar at the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2
Uncategorized
Labour wins back Southampton council
Uncategorized
The gambling situation in India
Uncategorized
Tips to Start Trading Binary Options
Uncategorized
Why Everyone Should Use A VPN
NEWS
Gove urged to extend Homes for Ukraine plan to Afghan refugees
Uncategorized
Twitter pointers for beginners
Uncategorized
How India’s Crypto Investors Are Confused About Tracking And Taxes
SRI LANKA
Fuel crisis cripples Sri Lanka’s transport
Uncategorized
Best Places to Play Poker in India
Uncategorized
1win overview in India: how to get started with sports betting
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sidhu Moose Wala’s family threatens to take legal action against…
Finch hopes Australia can bring some joy to crisis-hit Sri…
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
Queen Elizabeth thanked for being ‘still in the saddle’ after…
I’m in favour of strong Oppn, people misunderstand my views…
Jawan Teaser: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s look copied from Sam…