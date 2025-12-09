India beat South Africa by 101 runs in T20 opener

HARDIK PANDYA hit an unbeaten 59 and took a wicket as India beat South Africa by 101 runs in the first T20 international on Tuesday.

Pandya’s 28-ball innings, which included six fours and four sixes, lifted India to 175-6 after being put in to bat in Cuttack. India’s bowlers then bowled South Africa out for 74 in 12.3 overs, their lowest T20 total, to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Shubman Gill returned from injury but was out for four after hitting a boundary off Lungi Ngidi and then picking out mid-off on the next ball. Suryakumar Yadav fell for 12 and Abhishek Sharma for 17 as India slipped to 78-4.

Pandya, playing his first international since a quadriceps injury in September, steadied the innings.

"I was very satisfied with the way I was batting," Pandya said after receiving the player of the match award.

Looking back at his recovery, he said: "It's very satisfying when you come here and the results follow."

Pandya hit two sixes off Keshav Maharaj and continued scoring despite losing Axar Patel, who made 23 off 21 balls, and Shivam Dube, who made 11. Along with Jitesh Sharma, he helped India add 30 runs in the last two overs.

Arshdeep Singh struck early in the chase, removing Quinton de Kock for a second-ball duck and then dismissing Tristan Stubbs for 14. Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis, who made 22, attempted to push back before Axar removed Markram for 14.

Pandya dismissed David Miller for one with his first ball, and Varun Chakravarthy removed Donovan Ferreira as South Africa slipped to 50-5. Jasprit Bumrah later dismissed Brevis for his 100th T20 wicket and added another in the same over.

"There was some good form with the ball and field; some boxes ticked," Markram said.

"From a batting point of view, it's unfortunately something that can happen in this format.

"It's a pity that it had to happen in the first game. It's a quick turnaround and we'll give it another crack in a couple of days' time."

The second match is on Thursday in New Chandigarh.