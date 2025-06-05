Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India to conduct population and caste census in 2027

“It has been decided to conduct Population Census-2027 in two phases along with enumeration of castes,” the India's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

India-population-census-getty

Caste continues to be a significant factor in Indian society, separating those of higher castes, who have historically held cultural and social advantages, from people of lower castes, who face systemic discrimination. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA will carry out its next census in 2027, the government announced on Wednesday. This will be the country’s first census since 2011 and will include the enumeration of caste, which has not been officially recorded since independence.

“It has been decided to conduct Population Census-2027 in two phases along with enumeration of castes,” the India's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The main phase of the census will take place on March 1, 2027, across most of the country. However, in high-altitude regions, the exercise will be conducted earlier, on October 1, 2026, to avoid snowfall.

These areas include the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as Ladakh and the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Caste continues to be a significant factor in Indian society, separating those of higher castes, who have historically held cultural and social advantages, from people of lower castes, who face systemic discrimination.

More than two-thirds of India’s 1.4 billion population are estimated to be from lower caste groups, which form part of an ancient social structure that categorises Hindus by function and status.

The inclusion of caste data in the upcoming census was approved during a government meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May. The census had originally been scheduled for 2021.

The last time caste data was collected as part of the official census was in 1931, under British colonial rule. India gained independence 16 years later.

Since then, governments have avoided updating caste information, citing the complexity of the task and concerns about possible social tensions.

A caste survey was carried out in 2011, but its findings were never released publicly due to concerns over accuracy.

That 2011 caste survey was conducted separately from the general census held the same year, which remains the most recent demographic data collected in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

1931 census2011 caste surveybritish colonial rule.caste censuscaste discriminationhimachal pradeshindia census 2027indian demographicsindian populationjammu and kashmirministry of home affairsnarendra modi

Related News

England shake up squad for India Test series; Archer eyes return
Featured

England shake up squad for India Test series; Archer eyes return

Thug Life
Entertainment

Thug Life reviews say Kamal Haasan shines but Mani Ratnam’s gangster epic falls flat

Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi’s Iconic Style with Heartfelt Jacket Tribute
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

Beyoncé
Entertainment

Beyoncé set to perform six nights in London on Cowboy Carter tour

More For You

500,000 more pupils to get free school meals in England under new plan

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify. (Representational image: iStock)

500,000 more pupils to get free school meals in England under new plan

FROM September 2026, all children in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be eligible for free school meals, regardless of household income, the government has announced.

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Slow progress on inclusion despite anti-racism rallies

Britain faces challenges in changing attitudes around diversity

Comment: Slow progress on inclusion despite anti-racism rallies

IT HAS been five years since the biggest anti-racism protests in a generation – but how far did they have a lasting legacy?

The protests across America after the murder of George Floyd spread to Britain too. There was no central organisation, nor a manifesto of demands, as students and sixth formers took to the streets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bengaluru-stampede-Reuters

Cricket fans had come out to celebrate Bengaluru’s win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday night.

Photo: Reuters

11 killed in stampede during Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations

A STAMPEDE broke out in Bengaluru on Wednesday during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory, resulting in multiple deaths, according to a senior government official.

Indian media reported that as many as 11 people may have been crushed to death outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the exact number of fatalities had not yet been confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June 11 Spending Review.

Getty Images

Reeves confirms £15.6bn for transport projects outside London

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Wednesday confirm £15.6 billion in funding for transport projects in cities outside London. These areas have faced years of under-investment and delayed infrastructure plans.

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June Spending Review, which sets budgets for government departments for the remainder of the parliamentary term, according to the finance ministry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Trump-Getty

Imports of UK steel to the US are worth over £400 million and account for around 7 per cent of the UK’s steel exports.

Getty Images

UK temporarily exempt from Trump's 50 per cent steel tariff hike

THE UK has been temporarily excluded from a new US tariff hike that doubles duties on steel and aluminium imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Under an executive order signed by US president Donald Trump, the increased tariffs came into effect on Wednesday, but the UK rate remains at 25 per cent for now, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc