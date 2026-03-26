A QUIET but influential figure in global fashion media, Imran Amed has spent nearly two decades analysing the forces shaping one of the world’s most dynamic industries. As founder, chief executive and editor-in-chief of The Business of Fashion (BoF), he has helped recast fashion not simply as culture or aspiration, but as a complex global business system.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris earlier this year, Amed reflected on the personal search that led him to launch BoF, recalling a chance encounter at an airport in New Delhi. “It was during that course that I realised I was living a life built to impress others, not to express myself or use my creative talents,” he said.

Born in Canada to parents of South Asian heritage, Amed grew up between cultures, a perspective that shaped his global outlook. He studied commerce at McGill University before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School, then began his career at McKinsey & Company.

In 2007, writing from his London flat, Amed began a blog examining an industry he admired but felt was insufficiently analysed. That project evolved into The Business of Fashion, now a subscription-based platform read by executives, designers, investors and students worldwide. BoF publishes investigative reporting, market analysis, educational programmes and industry events, serving members in more than 125 countries with a team working across London, New York, Paris and Milan.

Through initiatives such as BoF’s VOICES conference, he has also created forums where designers, executives and thinkers address sustainability, inclusion and profitability, positioning himself as both commentator and convener.

In 2017, Amed was made an MBE for services to the fashion industry.

His message to the next generation is consistent. “There will be disruptions and external forces completely outside your control,” he said. But clarity of purpose, he believes, can serve as a guiding force – “your North Star, the compass that helps you to find your way in a world of turmoil and change.”