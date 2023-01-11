Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

IGT winners Divyansh and Manuraj receive a standing ovation at America’s Got Talent: ‘It’s path-breaking and a happy moment to put India on the map’

Divyansh was a professional volleyball player and Manuraj was a software engineer before their stint on India’s Got Talent.

Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput, who won India’s Got Talent Season 9, left the judges of America’s Got Talent All Stars amazed by their performance. The beatboxing and flutist duo from Rajasthan captivated the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, and received a standing ovation from them all after their first performance.

The audience fell into a trance as soon as the duo started performing on the stage of America’s Got Talent All Stars. All three judges were also completely hooked on their performance. As soon as the duo completed their act, Heidi Klum described their performance as ‘Bollywood meets Brooklyn’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by America’s Got Talent – AGT (@agt)

Talking about receiving a standing ovation from three judges, Divyansh Kacholia told an Indian publication, “It is always great to represent your country and culture on such a big show. And we are humbled by the love and respect we got on the stage. It is path-breaking and a happy moment to put India on the map. Since childhood, we have been fans of these shows, and I think at the moment, we haven’t even processed everything.”

He continued, “Honestly, in India, musicians, especially instrumentalists have never gotten their due. When we won India’s Got Talent, we hoped to get our peers the recognition they deserve. We never romanticised our struggles and want our work to always talk for us. I think it has been a revolutionary ride for us and we are excited about the future.”

Divyansh was a professional volleyball player and Manuraj was a software engineer before their stint on India’s Got Talent. The duo will be competing with other winners of the Got Talent show, finalists, and even fan favorites from across the globe.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
PM Modi congratulates team ‘RRR’ as ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Golden Globe
NEWS
I am very much overwhelmed: ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravaani gets emotional during Golden Globes…
NEWS
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023
Entertainment
Action set-pieces from Pathaan compared to Fast & Furious, Mission Impossible, and MCU films
NEWS
Karishma Sharma rubbishes Andrew Tate’s claims of ‘hooking up’: ‘His Instagram texts were inappropriate, I…
Entertainment
‘When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me… SRK after Ram Charan’s…
NEWS
Johnny Lever reveals how ‘insecure’ stars would axe his scenes: ‘Heroes would feel…
FILM
Rocketry: R Madhavan’s visual treat handpicked for Academy Awards first list
NEWS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at online outlet claiming she lost her ‘glow’
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar sarcastically comments on controversy surrounding ‘Besharam Rang’: ‘We have 4-5 dharmas…
Entertainment
Trailer for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s action thriller Pathaan out now
FILM
RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, and Gangubai Kathiawadi make it to Oscars 2023…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW