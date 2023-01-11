IGT winners Divyansh and Manuraj receive a standing ovation at America’s Got Talent: ‘It’s path-breaking and a happy moment to put India on the map’

Divyansh was a professional volleyball player and Manuraj was a software engineer before their stint on India’s Got Talent.

Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput, who won India’s Got Talent Season 9, left the judges of America’s Got Talent All Stars amazed by their performance. The beatboxing and flutist duo from Rajasthan captivated the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, and received a standing ovation from them all after their first performance.

The audience fell into a trance as soon as the duo started performing on the stage of America’s Got Talent All Stars. All three judges were also completely hooked on their performance. As soon as the duo completed their act, Heidi Klum described their performance as ‘Bollywood meets Brooklyn’.

Talking about receiving a standing ovation from three judges, Divyansh Kacholia told an Indian publication, “It is always great to represent your country and culture on such a big show. And we are humbled by the love and respect we got on the stage. It is path-breaking and a happy moment to put India on the map. Since childhood, we have been fans of these shows, and I think at the moment, we haven’t even processed everything.”

He continued, “Honestly, in India, musicians, especially instrumentalists have never gotten their due. When we won India’s Got Talent, we hoped to get our peers the recognition they deserve. We never romanticised our struggles and want our work to always talk for us. I think it has been a revolutionary ride for us and we are excited about the future.”

