Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ian McKellen Hints Gandalf and Frodo Will Appear in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Elijah Wood joined McKellen at the London fan event, intensifying speculation that both will reprise their roles in the 2027 Middle-earth release.

Ian McKellen Hints Gandalf and Frodo Will Appear in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Ian McKellen hints at Gandalf’s return during the Lord of the Rings panel in London

Getty Images/Newsbytes Screengrab
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Ian McKellen teased that Gandalf and Frodo will appear in Andy Serkis’ upcoming film The Hunt for Gollum.
  • McKellen made the revelation during a The Lord of the Rings panel at the For the Love of Fantasy convention in London.
  • Elijah Wood was also present, sparking speculation about his return as Frodo.
  • The film, produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, is set to release on 17 December 2027.

Sir Ian McKellen has raised excitement among The Lord of the Rings fans by suggesting that Gandalf and Frodo will feature in The Hunt for Gollum, the next Middle-earth film from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Speaking during a panel at the For the Love of Fantasy convention in London, McKellen told fans that the film “has a character called Frodo and another called Gandalf,” before adding, “Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

Although McKellen stopped short of confirming that he or Elijah Wood will reprise their roles, Wood’s presence at the same event, alongside co-stars Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies, has fuelled speculation about an on-screen reunion.

Ian McKellen hints at Gandalf’s return during the Lord of the Rings panel in London Getty Images/Newsbytes Screengrab


What is The Hunt for Gollum about?

Directed by Andy Serkis, who famously played Gollum in the original trilogy, the film will dive deeper into the creature’s journey after losing the One Ring to Bilbo Baggins. While The Fellowship of the Ring briefly mentioned Gandalf’s investigation into Gollum’s past, this new project will expand on that thread. Industry insiders suggest the story will connect events between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, giving fans new insight into Gollum’s twisted arc.

The project was first announced in 2024 and has since been delayed from its original 2026 release to 17 December 2027. Filming is expected to begin in May 2026, with New Zealand once again serving as the backdrop for Middle-earth.

Ian McKellen hints at Middle-earth return in The Hunt for GollumIMDB


Who is behind the new The Lord of the Rings film?

The Hunt for Gollum reunites the powerhouse team behind the original trilogies. Peter Jackson returns as producer alongside longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The screenplay is being developed by Walsh, Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou.

Serkis, who directed second-unit sequences for The Hobbit, will not only step behind the camera but also reprise his role as Gollum. Warner Bros. Discovery has placed the film at the centre of its upcoming franchise strategy, alongside new projects in the Harry Potter and DC universes.

Elijah Wood fuels Frodo comeback talk at London fan event Wiki Screengrab


How will Frodo appear in the story?

Frodo’s inclusion raises questions about timeline continuity, as his story unfolds later in Tolkien’s saga. Fans speculate that his role might be framed as a narrator or through a flash-forward sequence, similar to Bilbo’s storytelling device in The Hobbit films. This approach could allow Elijah Wood’s return without disrupting the established chronology.

McKellen, who has often expressed eagerness to return as Gandalf, may finally have the chance to don the wizard’s robes again. Last year, he admitted he was waiting for the right script and timeline to come together. With Wood in attendance and Jackson’s creative team back on board, many believe both actors are closer than ever to reprising their beloved roles.

Gandalf and Frodo may reunite in Lord of the Rings The Hunt for GollumNewsbytes Screengrab


Fan reactions and future of Middle-earth on screen

The announcement sparked thunderous cheers at the London convention, reflecting the enduring global appeal of Tolkien’s world. On social media, fans expressed excitement at the possibility of seeing Gandalf and Frodo reunited after more than two decades since The Fellowship of the Ring.

from movies


With Warner Bros. setting The Hunt for Gollum for a December 2027 release, anticipation will only grow as casting confirmations and story details emerge. If McKellen and Wood do return, it will mark one of the most celebrated comebacks in fantasy cinema.

elijah woodian mckellenthe hunt for gollumwarner broslord of the rings

Related News

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Bella Ramsey eyes Spider-Man role while planning another project with Pedro Pascal

Bella Ramsey says they could be the next Spider-Man

Getty Images

Bella Ramsey eyes Spider-Man role while planning another project with Pedro Pascal

Highlights

  • Bella Ramsey hints at wanting to play Spider-Man in a future Marvel project.
  • The Last of Us star suggests making a heist film with Pedro Pascal after Joel’s exit.
  • Ramsey reveals they only recently watched Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.
  • Season 3 of The Last of Us is yet to begin filming, with no scripts in hand.

Bella Ramsey, widely celebrated for their role as Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us, has expressed interest in stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking at the HBO Emmys nominees event in Hollywood, the Emmy-nominated actor revealed that they would “love” to take on the role of Spider-Man, joking that Marvel might need to create a brand-new superhero for them.

“I could be Spider-Man,” Ramsey said, while praising Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker. “Tom did a great job, though. So maybe they do need to make a new superhero for me.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Terence Stamp

From Swinging London to Priscilla: 10 moments that defined Terence Stamp

Getty Images

From Cannes to Krypton: Terence Stamp’s 10 career milestones

Highlights

  • Oscar-nominated debut in Billy Budd (1962)
  • Immortalised as General Zod in Superman (1978 & 1980)
  • Career revival in The Hit (1984)
  • Missed iconic roles like James Bond and Alfie
  • Final performance in Last Night in Soho (2021)

Terence Stamp never played life safely. He wasn’t the sort of actor who coasted on charm or looks, though he had both in abundance. Instead, he kept disappearing and reappearing, reinventing himself each time, with roles that felt daring, unsettling, or quietly revolutionary. He could have been a matinée idol forever, but that would’ve been boring. Stamp preferred to be unpredictable.

Terence Stamp 10 unforgettable roles that made Terence Stamp a legendGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Bad Omens 2025 tour

Bad Omens announce 2025 tour dates including London Alexandra Palace

Instagram/mddnco

Bad Omens set for biggest ever UK and Europe arena tour in 2025 with The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri

Highlights:

  • Bad Omens confirm 13-city Do You Feel Love tour across the UK and Europe in late 2025
  • London’s Alexandra Palace, Manchester Co-op Live, and Dublin 3Arena among the venues
  • Support from The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri throughout the run
  • Tickets on general sale from Friday, 22 August at 10am via badomensofficial.com

Metalcore powerhouse Bad Omens have announced a major UK and European arena tour for late 2025, marking their biggest run of shows on this side of the Atlantic to date. The Virginia quartet will bring their Do You Feel Love tour to 13 cities between November and December, with stops in Dublin, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Paris, Berlin, and more.

The tour follows the release of their haunting new single Specter, the band’s first new track since their 2022 album The Death of Peace of Mind and 2024’s Concrete Jungle (The OST) project. Frontman Noah Sebastian, who co-directed the cinematic video for Specter alongside Nico, described the new era as “a darker, more immersive chapter” for the band.

Keep ReadingShow less
Roma Riaz
British Pakistani finalist Roma Riaz says she is fighting beauty stereotypes and girls’ illiteracy through Miss Universe Pakistan
Instagram/_romariaz/asiaburrillweddings

British Pakistani finalist Roma Riaz says she is fighting beauty stereotypes and girls’ illiteracy through Miss Universe Pakistan

Highlights:

  • Roma Riaz, a Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 finalist, has surged to number one on the “Universal Radiance” ranking.
  • In a candid interview, she described entering the pageant as an answer to people who questioned her identity.
  • Her platform focuses on representation and tackling female illiteracy in Pakistan.
  • Voting for the ranking was promoted on Instagram; supporters were urged to vote at missuniversepakistan.1voting.com.

Roma Riaz is not just another beauty queen hopeful, she is a British-Pakistani woman who has turned self-doubt into strength and made space for herself on an international stage. One of the first Pakistanis to walk at Copenhagen Fashion Week, she is now a Miss Universe Pakistan finalist determined to use her platform to push for representation and girls’ education. Speaking to Eastern Eye, Roma Riaz opened up about the push from family, the grind behind the glamour, and why representation, especially for darker-skinned Pakistani women, matters to her.

Roma Riaz Roma Riaz shares how her family pushed her to chase the Miss Universe dreamInstagram/_romariaz/asiaburrillweddings

Keep ReadingShow less
South Asian Film Nights

Stratford’s THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Instagram/thesourcestratford/Netflix

Stratford’s THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights with 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Highlights

  • South Asian Film Nights will launch on 30 August at THE SOURCE in Stratford, East London.
  • The monthly screenings will begin with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, followed by classics like Devdas and English Vinglish.
  • Each evening also features short films from emerging London-based South Asian filmmakers.
  • Tickets priced at £5 (₹500) will be available soon via THE SOURCE website and Eventbrite.

South Asian cinema is set to find a new cultural home in East London as South Asian Film Nights launches at THE SOURCE in Stratford. Beginning on Saturday 30 August, the monthly series will bring together classic Bollywood blockbusters and contemporary South Asian gems, creating a consistent platform for both audiences and emerging filmmakers.

Organised in partnership between Newham Council and the University of East London, the initiative aims to celebrate storytelling from the subcontinent and its diaspora, offering affordable screenings for the borough’s diverse communities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us