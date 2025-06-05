Skip to content
Zia-Yusuf-Getty
UK

Zia Yusuf resigns as Reform UK chairman

India Bangladesh border
Asia

Bangladesh says India pushed over 1,200 people across border in a month

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers carry forward a timeless Sufi tradition

British Asian Narrative Reveals Deep Toll of Cultural Conformity
Culture

Sathnam Sanghera’s 'Marriage Material' adapted into bold new play on conformity

deltarune chapter 3 & 4 released

Fox noted that even the titles of the game’s soundtrack songs could contain spoilers

Deltarune

Toby Fox issues spoiler warning ahead of Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 release

Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale and Deltarune, has issued a final update ahead of the launch of Deltarune chapters three and four, cautioning fans to avoid spoilers and revealing new details about the game’s release schedule.

In his latest newsletter, Fox confirmed that chapters 3 and 4 would be released today (4 June), just ahead of the anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Players on the new console will be able to access the game from midnight in their respective regions. However, due to time zone differences, some players, particularly in New Zealand, will gain access earlier than others.

6 Best Gaming Consoles of 2025: Find Your Perfect Match

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to picking the perfect gaming console

iStock

6 best gaming consoles of 2025 and who they’re perfect for

The world of gaming consoles in 2025 is more exciting than ever, with devices offering everything from cinematic storytelling to portable play. Whether you're a casual gamer or a die-hard enthusiast, the right console can elevate your experience. But with multiple options on the market, choosing the best one depends on your play style, preferences, and budget.

Here’s a guide to the six best gaming consoles of 2025 and who each one is best suited for.

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design Meets Next-Gen Performance

The standout rumour is undoubtedly the device’s unprecedented thinness

Cult of Mac

iPhone 17 Air rumoured to be Apple’s thinnest phone yet – here’s everything we know so far

Apple is no stranger to sleek design, but its upcoming iPhone 17 range may take things to a whole new level – quite literally. The tech giant is reportedly planning to unveil a brand-new addition to its lineup: the iPhone 17 Air, a model expected to be the slimmest iPhone ever released.

While Apple has yet to confirm anything officially, mounting leaks and speculation are painting a clearer picture of what could be one of the most distinctive iPhones to date. Here’s a round-up of everything we know so far about the iPhone 17.

Starmer-Trump-Getty

Imports of UK steel to the US are worth over £400 million and account for around 7 per cent of the UK’s steel exports.

Getty Images

UK temporarily exempt from Trump's 50 per cent steel tariff hike

THE UK has been temporarily excluded from a new US tariff hike that doubles duties on steel and aluminium imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Under an executive order signed by US president Donald Trump, the increased tariffs came into effect on Wednesday, but the UK rate remains at 25 per cent for now, BBC reported.

New World: Aeternum season 8

One of the most talked-about additions is the hardcore seasonal world

New World

New World: Aeternum season 8– the ultimate survival challenge

Amazon Games’ New World: Aeternum continues to evolve with each seasonal update, and season 8 – titled Season of the Divide – is no exception. Launched on 13 May 2025, this update introduces a range of new features aimed at both casual and hardcore players. Whether you're chasing cosmetic rewards, testing your survival skills or diving into PvP, there’s plenty to discover.

Hardcore seasonal world: one life, high rewards

One of the most talked-about additions is the hardcore seasonal world, launching in early June. In this high-risk mode, players start in an “unfallen” state with faster levelling and gear acquisition. The goal is simple: survive without dying. If your character dies, you’ll still be able to play – but you forfeit access to exclusive unfallen rewards. It’s a tough mode designed for those who enjoy a challenge and want to prove their skill.

