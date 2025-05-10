Hurricane Hemlatha takes chutney soca by storm with powerhouse performances

Born into a musical household, it was perhaps inevitable that Hurricane Hemlatha Dindial would pursue a career in singing.

The daughter of late music legend Basdeo Lappo Dindial and sister of acclaimed singer Rasika Dindial, she has carved out her own place as a versatile chutney soca artist – known for catchy songs and a commanding stage presence. Her electrifying live sets include a standout performance at this year’s Chutney Soca Monarch competition.

Eastern Eye caught up with the Trinidad & Tobago-based powerhouse to discuss her musical journey, strong Indian roots, on-stage energy, vibrant costumes and hopes.

What first connected you to music? I was born into a house filled with music and incredible artistes. The greatest of these was my late father, Basdeo Lappo Dindial – a highly admired, revered and respected singer. He taught me everything I know and made me who I am today.

How do you reflect on your musical journey so far? It has been a wonderful journey that began in childhood, surrounded by great music. It later became my professional path. I am grateful for everything this journey has brought into my life.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart? All my songs mean a great deal to me because I always sing from the heart. I could not choose just one – they are all special.

How much does live performance mean to you – and what has been your most memorable? Live performances mean a lot because the fans always make me feel appreciated. Their love and energy push me to give my best every time. Every show I have delivered around the world is memorable in its own way – they have each helped shape me as an artiste.

How do you generate so much power in your voice on stage? My voice is something I was simply born with. I would say it is normal for me – I have just been blessed with that natural power.

Tell us about your fabulous stage costumes. My costumes are a big part of my shows and always come from my imagination. I design them based on the occasion – but they must always be memorable. I follow my instincts when choosing what to wear.

How connected are you to your Indian cultural roots? Very connected. I was born into Indian culture, and that foundation has always stayed strong in me. I am Hindu, and my father performed a lot of religious music, so that cultural connection was always present in our family.

You have achieved a great deal, but do you have any unfulfilled ambitions? Yes – I have many dreams I still hope to fulfil, although I prefer not to reveal them yet. But I am truly grateful for everything I have achieved so far.

What type of music dominates your personal playlist? I love all types of music. Like most people, it depends on my mood.

What truly inspires you creatively? Creativity comes naturally to me. I just follow my heart and mind – it is within me.

Why do you love music? Music entertains, relaxes and heals. It gives us so much without asking for anything in return. That is why I love it.