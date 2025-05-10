Skip to content
Hurricane Hemlatha takes chutney soca by storm with powerhouse performances

The chutney soca powerhouse discusses her musical journey, cultural roots and vibrant stage presence.

Hurricane Hemlatha Dindial

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirMay 10, 2025
Born into a musical household, it was perhaps inevitable that Hurricane Hemlatha Dindial would pursue a career in singing.

The daughter of late music legend Basdeo Lappo Dindial and sister of acclaimed singer Rasika Dindial, she has carved out her own place as a versatile chutney soca artist – known for catchy songs and a commanding stage presence. Her electrifying live sets include a standout performance at this year’s Chutney Soca Monarch competition.

Eastern Eye caught up with the Trinidad & Tobago-based powerhouse to discuss her musical journey, strong Indian roots, on-stage energy, vibrant costumes and hopes.

What first connected you to music? I was born into a house filled with music and incredible artistes. The greatest of these was my late father, Basdeo Lappo Dindial – a highly admired, revered and respected singer. He taught me everything I know and made me who I am today.

How do you reflect on your musical journey so far? It has been a wonderful journey that began in childhood, surrounded by great music. It later became my professional path. I am grateful for everything this journey has brought into my life.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart? All my songs mean a great deal to me because I always sing from the heart. I could not choose just one – they are all special.

How much does live performance mean to you – and what has been your most memorable? Live performances mean a lot because the fans always make me feel appreciated. Their love and energy push me to give my best every time. Every show I have delivered around the world is memorable in its own way – they have each helped shape me as an artiste.

How do you generate so much power in your voice on stage? My voice is something I was simply born with. I would say it is normal for me – I have just been blessed with that natural power.

Tell us about your fabulous stage costumes. My costumes are a big part of my shows and always come from my imagination. I design them based on the occasion – but they must always be memorable. I follow my instincts when choosing what to wear.

How connected are you to your Indian cultural roots? Very connected. I was born into Indian culture, and that foundation has always stayed strong in me. I am Hindu, and my father performed a lot of religious music, so that cultural connection was always present in our family.

You have achieved a great deal, but do you have any unfulfilled ambitions? Yes – I have many dreams I still hope to fulfil, although I prefer not to reveal them yet. But I am truly grateful for everything I have achieved so far.

What type of music dominates your personal playlist? I love all types of music. Like most people, it depends on my mood.

What truly inspires you creatively? Creativity comes naturally to me. I just follow my heart and mind – it is within me.

Why do you love music? Music entertains, relaxes and heals. It gives us so much without asking for anything in return. That is why I love it.

