  • Saturday, October 16, 2021
Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for Vikram Vedha remake on Dussehra

By: Mohnish Singh

After facing a series of setbacks, the official remake of the cult Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017) has finally gone on floors. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan kickstarted the film’s shoot yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

He shared a slow-motion video featuring himself with his team whom he called ‘hero’. Captioning the video the actor wrote, “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him.” Roshan was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ War, which turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2019. It also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The Vikram Vedha remake will see him reunite with Saif Ali Khan after a long gap of two decades. The duo last shared the screen in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. If reports are to be believed, Sacred Games (2018) star Radhika Apte was in talks to play the lawyer’s role in the film but her casting is yet to be confirmed.

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, Vikram Vedha starred R Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the character of Vedha, a gangster and a drug dealer. The film was directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who will also helm the Hindi remake. Y Not Studios is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, Roshan also stars in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The sequel to his 2019 release War is also in the pipeline. Reports say it will go before cameras next year. The actor will also return to play the iconic character of Krrish in Krrish 4.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

