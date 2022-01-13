Website Logo
  Thursday, January 13, 2022
How To Manage Grief

By: Marie Miguel

The loss of a person or something meaningful can be a painful process. Though most people process grief in their own ways, it can leave a lasting imprint on a person’s mental health. People can grieve relationships after a breakup, a person after a death, or even grieve a certain way of life that they experienced previously. Though grief can be complicated, there are ways to tackle the emotional toll it can have on a person.

Though this article will focus on the ways to manage grief, getting a better idea of what grief is may be beneficial to you as you process the loss. To understand grief, and the different stages that it comes in, check out these articles from BetterHelp: https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/grief/. Taking time to heal from traumatic events is an important way to protect your mental and emotional wellbeing.

Seek Out Support

Some people have trouble reaching out for help when they’re going through a painful time in their life. They may not feel comfortable taking up time and energy from their loved ones, or they may feel an impulse to isolate until they are in a more stable place. It’s important to remember that after a significant loss, your loved ones are there to give you the support you need to get back on your feet.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with people you trust to communicate how you’re feeling. By talking about your thoughts and feelings with people who care about you, you give them the opportunity to give you care and comfort.

If you feel as though the grief is becoming unmanageable, reaching out to a mental health professional can also be beneficial. By speaking to a therapist in a comfortable setting, you can begin to find ways to release the emotional burden that you carry. Many people find that working with a therapist gives them the opportunity to be as honest as possible. Therapists can also give you tools and coping strategies to help you ward off heavy emotions in times when you need to, and to help you process your complicated experience.

Understand Your Limits

Some people struggle with the grieving process because they don’t allow themselves to fully feel the emotions that they are experiencing. They may try to stay busy, or distract themselves from their emotional state. Though staying active can be beneficial for people who are experiencing loss, this sometimes results in an explosion of overwhelming emotion that can leave a person feeling hopeless. It’s important to understand that limitations can sometimes accompany grief, and that’s perfectly okay.

Though many people would love it if there was a way to speed up the grieving process, the reality is that it takes time. The acceptance stage will come as long as you continue to be patient and kind to yourself. You may find that you go back and forth in your emotional relationship to the events that occured, or that some days feel better than others. Know that you don’t have to go through the grieving process alone, and that there is always support available to you.

Eastern Eye

