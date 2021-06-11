Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702

Uncategorized

How to Identify Gaslighting in Your Relationships

By: Admin

Maybe you have heard the word ‘gaslighting’ brought up in conversation, and you have never been truly sure what it means. While gaslighting may not be as easily recognized as other forms of abuse, it is gaining recognition as a form of manipulation that causes tremendous damage.

Throughout this article, we will look at what the term ‘gaslighting’ truly means, how to identify this toxic behavior in your relationships, and what to do if you think you’re being gaslighted.

What is Gaslighting?

Gaslighting is a type of emotional abuse that causes someone to question their own perceptions, feelings and even their sanity. It is a tactic used to exert power and control over another person. Through employing various manipulative tactics, an individual must become increasingly dependent on the gaslighter to define reality.

This type of abuse can take various forms including belittling or dismissing another person’s feelings, claiming the other person is overreacting or being ‘too sensitive’, or denying previous events or comments leading someone to question their memory. Several remarks that embody gaslighting include ‘You’re just making that up’ or ‘You are wrong- that never happened.’

Gaslighting is not limited to intimate partnerships, as these abusive patterns can take place in the context of a family relationship, friendship, and in the workplace as well.

Warning Signs of Gaslighting

It can be difficult to identify the presence of gaslighting, as it typically causes the victim to question themselves or feel like they must be doing something wrong. Recognizing the signs of gaslighting is the first step in being able to acknowledge yourself as a victim in abusive patterns that are not your fault.

Signs that you may be a victim of gaslighting include:

  • Increased anxiety and confusion within the relationship
  • Constantly feeling like you’re doing something wrong
  • Second guessing yourself and finding it difficult to make decisions
  • Repeatedly making excuses for the other person’s actions
  • Frequently apologizing
  • Feelings of hopelessness and loss of interest in usual activities
  • Increased isolation from others
  • An overall sense that something is not right

What to Do If You’re Being Gaslighted

If you feel as though you are being gaslighted, it is crucial to reach out for support from a licensed mental health professional. A therapist or counselor can help you to process what you are experiencing and support you in deciding how to proceed. If you are planning to leave an abusive relationship, they can assist you in creating a safety plan. There are other resources for emotional abuse such as the National Domestic Violence Hotline that can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.

The bottom line

While it might not be as obvious as physical abuse, it is important to acknowledge that gaslighting is serious – and it is abuse. Becoming aware of what gaslighting can look like and the warning signs can help you to more easily recognize this form of manipulation and take action when you see it playing out.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
When Relationships End: Grieving the Loss of Someone You Care About
Uncategorized
Promoting Positive Body Image While Parenting
Uncategorized
Top Cricketers Who Own Racehorses
Uncategorized
Which Travel Insurance Students Need When Going Out of India?
News
World Bank forecasts Bangladesh’s GDP growth at 6.2 per cent in 2022-23
Uncategorized
A Four-Season Primer to Dirt Biking in the United States
Uncategorized
Games and Gadgets to Help Keep Your Brain Active
News
Poacher killed 70 Bengal tigers, arrested in Bangladesh
Uncategorized
Antigua and Barbuda prime minister asks Dominica to repatriate Choksi to India
Uncategorized
What Does ElasticRun’s Success Tell Us About the Future of eCommerce?
Uncategorized
As lockdown ends, be on your guard!
News
US signs bill to curb hate-crime against Asian-Americans
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred
UK to seek exemption for finance firms in London from…
Haseen Dillruba trailer: This Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan…
UK on track to offer over 50s second jab by…
Shahid Kapoor on Dingko Singh’s demise: He will always remain…
White nationalism and Asian hate