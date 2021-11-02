Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 02, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 458,880
Total Cases 34,296,237
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 10,423
How to get the best from your workforce on 2021

Sometimes it can be hard to motivate workers in order to get the best results from them. In the recent trend of working with remote and hybrid workers, this is made even harder. However, there are ways in which you can make your workforce feel valued and important to you and your business.

Commit to training

It is important to train all your employees in their job roles as well as in any equipment or software that you expect them to be able to use. This training should not be a one-off occurrence but should be an ongoing matter to make sure that everyone is kept up to date with any new additions and that they all know exactly what they are doing and how to do it by company standards.

In saying this, it is also very beneficial for your business to encourage your employees to better themselves and their knowledge by attending or being a part of extra learning outside of the normal working hours, especially if it is in areas that will heavily benefit your business.

You can encourage this by offering to pay for your employee’s courses or source the courses yourself and offer bonuses or pay raises to those that complete them to a satisfactory standard.

Get the right software and support

It is vitally important that you obtain the correct software and support in order to protect your business and your customers and yet still have room to grow and expand.

Regardless of where your employees are working, whether it is on-site, remotely, or a mixture of both known as hybrid working, they should all have access to your intranet system so that they can carry out their work and be able to obtain all the data that they need to complete their day-to-day workloads. With Microsoft 365 solutions, they will be able to do this easily and more productively too. Microsoft 365 solutions offer more to your business than just getting your team working productively. There are other areas such as cloud management and data protection, to name but a few.

Effective communication

Keeping communication links open even when your workers are working remotely can be a task within itself. However, it is a necessary task. Working remotely can be a lonely job. Workers can feel cut off and isolated. By making sure that there are plenty of ways they can engage with the rest of the team, they can feel supported and well informed on what is going on.

It is so beneficial for virtual meetings to take place when you have a team working apart from each other. Try to make sure that everyone touches base with each other at least once a week and that there are face time opportunities rather than just the text, email, or phone calls that can be quick and to the point. Many remote workers find that they miss the social interaction that is so readily available in an office or workplace setting, be sure to give time for this social interaction to still take place so that relationships within your teams are formed.

 



Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

