How to Foster and Encourage High Achieving Employees

By: Admin

As remote teams become closer to the rule and not the exception in today’s professional world, knowing how to foster and encourage your employees to be high achievers can be difficult. Letting go of the temptation to micromanage, but still knowing that you, as a manager or owner, need to monitor progress is also not easy. The truth is, there is no magic recipe, you must keep in mind that not all employees are created equal, and what one needs to be a top producer might only roadblock or stifle another one. Instead of thinking about this necessity in only general terms, identify general areas, and then create detailed solutions within them that are in the best interest of both the business, and those who help it operate.

Take a Backseat

Just because you are the captain of the ship does not mean that you are the exclusive authority on everything it takes to make that ship sail smoothly. As a leader, taking a backseat and understanding that although the buck stops with you, making decisions based on well-rounded data analysis is essential, can really differentiate between productive employees and those that have plateaued. Immerse yourself in articles, newsletters, and podcasts all filled with tips to make your team more productive and identify what makes sense for your team. Also turn your research inward and ask your team members what they believe they need to be high achievers. Gaining this insight can be rewarding for the leader and make the team feel heard and considered which is a huge morale boost across the board.

Create Safe Spaces

Take this advice both literally and figuratively. If your employees do not feel safe with their leaders, or safe with their working conditions, their productivity will reflect that. Logistics managers have nailed this by keeping drivers safe long before they even drive their first company vehicle. Mandatory training, applicable testing, and transparent fleet management methods show potential, and current drivers, that their personal safety comes before company profit or gain, and that in turn can make these drivers want to produce at a high level, because they trust that their safety is being prioritized on the road and from inside the office as well. You can review a guide on everything you need to know about fleet management so that you do not miss a beat.

Avoid Putting Parameters on Celebrations