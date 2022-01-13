How To Encourage Healthy Family Dynamics

By: Marie Miguel

Everyone hopes that their family dynamic will be sustainable, healthy and loving. Though every family has its own needs and nuanced relationships , there are some key ways that you can encourage healthy family dynamics in your household.

Quality Time

One of the most fundamental aspects of any healthy relationship is quality time. By carving out a certain time each week for your family to get together and connect, you give everyone the opportunity to bond on a deeper level. Some people like to organize family game nights, others enjoy watching a movie or tv show together. Though this time may sometimes be uneventful, it allows the people in your family to enjoy each other’s company on a regular basis.

If there are too many conflicting schedules in your household to organize consistent quality time, you may want to think about exciting day trips, events or vacations that you can take with your family. This could be as simple as a picnic or barbecue. Though it may sometimes be a challenge to find time when everyone is free, it’s worth it. Not only does this give your loved ones the chance to connect, relax and have fun, it can also be the beginning of new traditions to carry on to future generations.

Open Communication

Every family deals with conflict from time to time. It can be daunting to manage the complex emotions that exist in one household, especially if it’s tense. Not only can conflict cause interpersonal communication breakdowns between the people involved in the argument, it can also have an effect on other family members that are around it.

The key to dealing with conflict in a healthy way is to approach more difficult conversations honestly and openly. Children that are encouraged to express their emotions effectively are more likely to learn how to cope with their thoughts and feelings in productive ways.

Growing Together

It’s important to remember that as you get older, so do your family members. The best families grow together, and understand that people will change as the years go on. By continuing to accept and love each other for who you are, you can continue to maintain strong and healthy bonds throughout the rest of your life. As children grow up, they move out, and it can be more difficult to find time to reconnect as family. By continuing to maintain communication through other outlets, you can ensure that your family never stops feeling familiar.

Family is a beautiful thing. Though not everyone can have the perfect family dynamic (most don’t), a little effort can go a long way in maintaining healthy boundaries and relationships. By encouraging quality time and open communication with your family members, you can help everyone in your household feel close, connected and cherished.