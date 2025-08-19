Skip to content
How is Ajith Kumar’s 'AK64' salary deal changing Tamil cinema?

The actor’s reported move to forgo pay and rely on OTT and satellite rights puts focus on producer Rahul, director Adhik Ravichandran and co-star Srinidhi Shetty.

Heera Rajagopal's Blog Reignites Allegations Against Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s AK64 has become the most discussed Tamil film of the year

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 19, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Reports claim Ajith opted for no-salary model in AK64
  • Actor allegedly set to earn from OTT and satellite rights instead
  • Srinidhi Shetty and GV Prakash linked to the film’s team
  • Production to begin in November under director Adhik Ravichandran

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film AK64 has created a stir after reports suggested the actor has signed a unique “no-salary” deal, making AK64 a hot topic in Tamil cinema. The move has attracted attention not only for its scale but also for Ajith’s decision to forgo a traditional fee, instead securing rights revenue. The news follows the mixed response to Vidaamuyarchi and the blockbuster success of Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Ajith Kumar’s AK64 has become the most discussed Tamil film of the year Instagram


What is Ajith Kumar’s AK64 salary deal?

According to industry sources, Ajith Kumar initially demanded a staggering £19 million (₹200 crore) salary for AK64. This figure reportedly prompted several major studios to withdraw from talks, raising doubts about the film’s financial viability. Eventually, Rahul of Romeo Pictures, who had earlier distributed Ajith’s films, stepped in as producer.

To make the project feasible, reports suggest Ajith agreed to waive his upfront salary. Instead, the actor would pocket revenue from OTT and satellite rights, while the producer would retain theatrical earnings. If true, this marks the first time Ajith has agreed to a no-salary arrangement in his career.

Ajith Kumar AK64 production sparks buzz over salary claim www.easterneye.biz


Has the AK64 salary deal been confirmed?

While the story has been widely circulated, Ajith’s team has not officially confirmed the details. Sources close to the actor have also denied that a final agreement has been signed. The ambiguity has kept fans and trade circles guessing, especially given the size of the numbers involved.

Nevertheless, the unusual arrangement has generated debate within the industry, with many calling it a bold step that could change how star-led films are financed in future.

Ajith Kumar AK64 salary deal raises new questions in Tamil cinema www.easterneye.biz


Who is in the cast and crew of AK64 ?

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who helmed Ajith’s hit Good Bad Ugly, is set to lead AK64. The actor was reportedly impressed by Ravichandran’s approach and wanted him to direct again.

Srinidhi Shetty, best known for her role in KGF, is said to be the frontrunner for the female lead, though no official announcement has been made. Music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding to the buzz around the project.

Production work has begun, with filming expected to start in November. Industry insiders suggest the movie could be a gangster drama, though details remain tightly under wraps.

Ajith Kumar\u2019s Good Bad Ugly Ajith Kumar returns to full mass mode in Good Bad Ugly, a high-octane action drama Mythri Movie Makers


Why is AK64 significant for Ajith Kumar’s career?

Ajith has had an eventful year, with two contrasting releases. Vidaamuyarchi failed to live up to expectations in February, but the April release Good Bad Ugly became a major commercial success. Fans now see AK64 as a crucial film that could consolidate the actor’s position after mixed results at the box office.

Ajith Kumar Ajith’s car reportedly collided with a stationary vehicle on the racetrack Instagram/ ajithkumarracing


Away from films, Ajith has been pursuing his passion for motorsport, competing in international racing events. This balance between cinema and racing has further heightened curiosity about his career moves, making AK64 one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.

