  Friday, July 30, 2021
Uncategorized

How has the Covid crisis increased the need for risk management?

By: Admin

The Covid crisis has unfortunately resulted in job loss and meant that some employees had to be replaced. Instead of hiring new staff, which can be costly, many companies chose to invest in digitalization and automatic systems, wherever possible. Sadly, this comes at a risk for workers and has also increased the risk for companies themselves, making them more vulnerable to cyber attacks and data security breaches. As a result, HR departments today are largely responsible for risk management and keeping staff safe.

These are some of the areas that may need to be managed and could cause potential risks:

  1. Risks of remote work:

○ Data security

○ Interruptions in data transfer and communication, B2C or B2B, internally or between departments

○ Employee well-being

  1. Risks linked to digitalization

○ Mechanisms of AI

○ Social environment

○ Evolution of skills

  1. What solutions are available for companies?

○ Interim HR for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) that don’t have an HR department could help fill an important role. Interim HR jobs are usually carried out by highly competent and experienced professionals that can help companies grow and thrive in a modern, digital world.

○ Making sure data and files are kept safe, invest in high-level IT security measures

○ Allowing workers to keep working from home to maintain existing structures and ensure efficiency. Alternatively, make slow adjustments by reintroducing office work.

Studies show that many SMEs believe that working remotely will remain an important part of the way employees carry out their daily tasks. Even though many companies have managed to adjust to different ways of working and communicating with employees from their homes, interruptions in communication can lead to difficulties.

  • Training and reskilling staff can help avoid high turnover rates. By implementing reskilling courses companies may be able to merge different jobs. Training can ensure that employees stay informed and up to date and are able to remain highly efficient in their jobs. Upskilling and reskilling will also allow a business to stand out against the competition and prove themselves as an expert in their industry.

How HR departments can assess risks:

  • Identify any potential problems.
  • Analyse the risk and determine how much it could impact the business.
  • Identify how severe each risk may be and tackle them accordingly.
  • Solve the problem and eliminate the risk.
  • Keep an eye out for any further problems.

HR teams will face key challenges when looking to address the difficulties resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus. One of the most challenging areas, aside from the ones already mentioned, can be to boost morale and make sure that employees stay happy and enjoy working for the company. Many have been impacted by the pandemic and may find it hard to stay motivated.

