How Domestic Violence Can Affect A Family

By: Marie Miguel

Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects people around the globe. Though conflict in families is inevitable, emotional and physical abuse is never okay. For many people, experiencing domestic violence is extremely painful and can feel complicated. It can be difficult to understand why someone you love is trying to hurt you, and finding ways to get away from an abusive person can be challenging.

Many people find that they are able to get away from unsafe situations with the right support and education. For more detailed information in regards to Domestic Violence, follow this link: https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/domestic-violence/ . ​​If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic abuse, reach out for help immediately. The National Domestic Abuse Hotline can be reached at 1-800-787-3224, and is available 24/7.

It Instills Fear And Other Complex Emotions

Though domestic violence is most commonly spoken about in regards to spousal violence, it can happen between other family members too. A person who is abusive often will create a sense of fear in the household, and other family members may feel nervous around them or unable to fully relax. This is an unhealthy family dynamic for a multitude of reasons.

Without having the space in your family for people to discuss their emotions and conflicts in a productive way, resentment is likely to fester. It’s also never okay for anyone to feel unsafe around other family members, and it can be incredibly damaging for the mental health of people in the home. This is especially true for young children.

Survivors of domestic violence may also feel other complex emotions, such as shame and guilt. Abusers will commonly try to insinuate that the emotional or physical abuse is due to the actions of the person that they are abusing. They may also promise to change and never engage in that way again, even if they never follow through. These manipulation tactics are often what keeps survivors invested in an abusive relationship, even if they understand that the behavior is wrong.

A Chain Reaction

One of the most upsetting facts around domestic violence is that it’s often a learned behavior that is passed down through generations. Children who grow up in households where domestic violence is tolerated are more likely to behave in the same way when they are adults, and thus a vicious cycle ensues. This is one of the main reasons why it’s so crucial to break the cycle of domestic abuse, teach healthy communication skills to children and to always make it known that abuse is not acceptable behavior.

Domestic violence – whether emotional or physical – is never okay. Seeking out help is an important step in protecting you, and your family. Though it can be scary, getting support from loved ones and a licensed therapist can help you move forward in your life. By working through the situation in a safe space, you’ll be better able to cope. Remember that domestic abuse is not your fault. You are not to blame, and you don’t have to go through it alone.