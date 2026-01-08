Faith groups fear hostility rules will curb free speech

BRITISH and Sikh groups have concerns after a proposed draft definition of anti-Muslim hostility being considered by the UK government was leaked to sections of the media.

“A central concern shared by Hindu, Sikh, Christian, secular, and free-speech organisations is that the definition fails to clearly distinguish between hostility towards Muslims as people and criticism of Islam as a belief system,” the Hindu Coun­cil UK said in its letter to the secretary of state in the Ministry of Housing, Commu­nities and Local Government (MHCLG).

“The Hindu Council and many organisa­tions have highlighted that definitions of this nature tend to be enforced not through courts but through institutional policies in universities, local councils, NHS, employers, and regulators where the threshold for sanc­tion is often far lower than law requires.

“For minority communities such as Hin­dus and other Dharmic traditions, this pre­sents a serious risk,” it states.

According to the draft proposal, the working group wants to define “anti-Mus­lim hostility” as engaging in or encourag­ing “criminal acts, including acts of vio­lence, vandalism of property, and harass­ment and intimidation whether physical, verbal, written or electronically communi­cated, which is directed at Muslims or those perceived to be Muslims because of their religion, ethnicity or appearance.”

The draft adds: “It is also the prejudicial stereotyping and racialisation of Muslims, as part of a collective group with set char­acteristics, to stir up hatred against them, irrespective of their actual opinions, beliefs or actions as individuals.

“It is engaging in prohibited discrimina­tion where the relevant conduct – includ­ing the creation or use of practices and bi­ases within institutions – is intended to disadvantage Muslims in public and eco­nomic life.”

Hindu Council UK said it had carefully considered the wordings and while it “un­equivocally condemns hatred, violence, intimidation, harassment, and unlawful discrimination against Muslims”, there is a “dangerous” ambiguity in the use of certain terminology in the proposed definition.

“By referring to ‘racialisation’ and ‘col­lective characteristics’, the definition risks treating a religion and its associated ideas, doctrines, and practices as if they were im­mune from critique... freedom of expres­sion includes the right to offend, to chal­lenge, and to criticise ideas, indeed Hindu­ism encourages intellectual debates that has made it robust,” it said. The govern­ment department declined comment on the recently leaked draft, stressing only that it is “tackling hatred and extremism wherever it may occur.”

“We will always defend freedom of speech, this remains at the front of our minds as we carefully consider the recom­mendations,” a ministry spokesperson said.