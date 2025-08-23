Skip to content
Horror crash near Niagara Falls leaves 5 dead, dozens injured

Authorities ruled out mechanical failure and driver impairment as causes

Niagara Falls

Authorities said most of the 52 passengers were from India, China and the Philippines

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 23, 2025
Highlights:

  • A tourist bus returning from Niagara Falls overturned on a motorway in western New York.
  • Five people died and dozens were injured; passengers were mainly from India, China and the Philippines.
  • Authorities ruled out mechanical failure and driver impairment as causes.
  • Survivors included children, with patients taken to multiple hospitals.
  • Emergency blood donations and family support centres have been set up.

Five people have been killed after a tourist bus carrying passengers from Niagara Falls overturned on a motorway in western New York. Authorities said most of the 52 passengers were from India, China and the Philippines, with several children among them.

The crash

The vehicle lost control around 40 miles (64km) from Niagara Falls, near Pembroke, 30 miles (48km) east of Buffalo. Police said the bus veered into the median before landing in a ditch. Some passengers were thrown from the vehicle while others were trapped inside the wreckage for several hours.

Investigation

New York State Police confirmed that neither operator impairment nor mechanical failure caused the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing. The driver has been cooperative and no charges have been filed. Authorities have appealed for dashcam footage from passing motorists.

Passengers and casualties

The passengers ranged in age from one to 74. Twenty-four adults were admitted to one local hospital and are expected to recover. Children under 16 were transferred to a specialist children’s hospital. Translators and translation devices were brought in to help victims and their families.

Witness accounts

Local witness Powell Stephens told The Buffalo News: “There was glass all over the road and people’s stuff all over the road. Windows were all shattered. Everyone seemed conscious and OK, but I only saw the scene for about 15 seconds.”

Community response

ConnectLife, a regional blood provider, issued an emergency appeal for donations, calling the situation “a crisis.” The Red Cross has also opened a family reunification centre to help reconnect children and parents taken to different hospitals.

