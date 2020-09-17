Hokusai ‘lost’ prints now online

By Amit Roy

EVERYONE is trying to achieve “diver­sity” these days, but in the art world, at least, this is not a new concept.

Take, for example, the Japanese print­maker, Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), whose iconic wood block, The Great Wave off Kanagawa, is one of the in­stantly recognisable and influential works of art in the world.

Today, the British Museum has an original print, as does New York’s Metro­politan Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Known simply as The Wave, the print, done between 1829 and 1833, depicts three boats off the coast in the Sagami Bay (Kanagawa Prefecture) threatened by a huge wave while Mount Fuji rises in the background. Sometimes assumed to be a tsunami, the wave is more likely to be a large rogue wave.

The Wave is the first in Hokusai’s se­ries Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, which show activities in the area under varying conditions. Throughout the series are dramatic uses of Berlin blue pigment.

It was the centrepiece of a major exhi­bition, Hokusai: beyond the Great Wave, in 2017 at the British museum, which was seen by 150,000 visitors. It has an­nounced that it acquired a treasure trove of 103 drawings by Hokusai rediscovered after being “lost” for 70 years, which can all be viewed online.

The museum’s director, Hartwig Fis­cher, said: “This is a truly wonderful ad­dition to the British Museum’s collection and is another milestone in our collect­ing of Hokusai which has continued now for more than 150 years.

‘We are grateful to Art Fund for their support in securing the acquisition, and we’re delighted that these newly discov­ered works are now in a public collection for everyone to enjoy.”

Tim Clark, honorary research fellow of the museum, added: “These works ex­pand our knowledge of the artist’s activi­ties at a key period in his life and work. All 103 pieces are treated with the cus­tomary fantasy, invention and brush skill found in Hokusai’s late works.”

The Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said: “These remarkable prints, hidden from public view for so long, will captivate the museum’s audience and beyond.”

The new acquisitions can be viewed up close, using technology from the In­ternational Image Interoperability Framework (IIIF) allowing images to be seen in detail. It is planned that the new­ly acquired drawings will also go on dis­play as part of a future exhibition.

Created in 1829 as illustrations for an unpublished book, called Great Picture Book of Everything, the prints came to light in 2019 and have now been purchased by the Museum. They were formerly owned by the collector and art nou­veau jeweller Henri Vever (1854- 1842) and resurfaced in Paris last year, where they were last publicly recorded at an auction in 1948.

The reason why these drawings were never published remains un­clear, but they are significant as they come from a period in Hokusai’s career where he was previously thought to have created relatively little, following person­al challenges.

Within the previous two years he had suffered the death of his second wife and recovered from a minor stroke. And just months after these pieces were finished, Hokusai pleaded destitution in a letter – in part due to gambling debts incurred by his ne’er-do-well grandson.

During his 70-year-long career, Hoku­sai produced some 3,000 colour prints, illustrations for more than 200 books, hundreds of drawings and more than 1,000 paintings.

Hokusai quickly abandoned the nar­row subject matter traditionally associat­ed with the “floating world” (ukiyo-e) school he was part of, such as images of popular actors and courtesans. His am­bition was to create images of universal appeal, imbued with powerful spirituali­ty, encompassing subjects in the real and imagined worlds.

His artistic influence has stretched to have affected the art nouveau style in Europe, including the artists Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

The museum’s extensive collection of Hokusai works is one of the most com­prehensive outside Japan. The acquisi­tion brings the total number of Hokusai’s works at the museum – including paint­ings, prints, drawings and illustrated books – to more than 1,000.