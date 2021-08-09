Website Logo
  • Monday, August 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499

News

Hindus urge Nottingham brewery to remove goddess image from beer can

Representative Image. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Hindus are outraged after Nottingham based Bang the Elephant Brewing Co. used Hindu goddess Kali’s image on its East India Porter beer can.

Led by Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, they have called it “highly inappropriate”, and have called the brewery to apologise.

Zed, in a statement in Nevada, said that inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

He added that goddess Kali was highly revered in Hinduism and she was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer.

“Breweries should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivialising of immensely venerated Hindu goddess Kali to be portrayed on a beer label,” Rajan said.

Zed also said: “Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion followers and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.

“Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivialising it hurt the followers.”

In Hinduism, goddess Kali personifies Sakti or divine energy, and is considered the goddess of time and change.

Description of Kali Yuga East India Porter (5.9% ABV), priced at £4.50, includes: “A wicked blend of malts give this East India porter a unique flavour profile”. There is a mention on the can: “…being crushed under the powerful influence of Kali.”

Bang the Elephant Brewing Co., launched in 2017, describes itself as a “Neo-Victorian steampunk inspired brewers of finely crafted small batch beers.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK ‘considering’ removing Pakistan from travel red list
UK
Javid urges review of ‘exploitative practices’ by PCR test firms
News
London police officer faces probe over ‘offensive tweets’
UK
UK high court allows Nirav Modi to appeal against extradition
UK
Asian food bloggers call to boycott ‘curry’
News
Bangladesh arrests social media star for dance video at mosque
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge
PAKISTAN
Pakistan promises ‘foolproof security’ for Chinese workers
News
More action needed to tackle deep rooted racism in Sheffield
News
Security concern over safety of exiled Pakistani dissidents in UK
UK
Indian food challenge at Lily’s in Ashton
News
Johnson allegedly threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hindus urge Nottingham brewery to remove goddess image from beer…
Australia crash to their lowest in T20 score as Bangladesh…
Javid urges review of ‘exploitative practices’ by PCR test firms
London police officer faces probe over ‘offensive tweets’
UK high court allows Nirav Modi to appeal against extradition
Caparo India launches new website