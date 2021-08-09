Hindus urge Nottingham brewery to remove goddess image from beer can

Representative Image. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Hindus are outraged after Nottingham based Bang the Elephant Brewing Co. used Hindu goddess Kali’s image on its East India Porter beer can.

Led by Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, they have called it “highly inappropriate”, and have called the brewery to apologise.

Zed, in a statement in Nevada, said that inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

He added that goddess Kali was highly revered in Hinduism and she was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer.

“Breweries should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivialising of immensely venerated Hindu goddess Kali to be portrayed on a beer label,” Rajan said.

Zed also said: “Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion followers and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.

“Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivialising it hurt the followers.”

In Hinduism, goddess Kali personifies Sakti or divine energy, and is considered the goddess of time and change.

Description of Kali Yuga East India Porter (5.9% ABV), priced at £4.50, includes: “A wicked blend of malts give this East India porter a unique flavour profile”. There is a mention on the can: “…being crushed under the powerful influence of Kali.”

Bang the Elephant Brewing Co., launched in 2017, describes itself as a “Neo-Victorian steampunk inspired brewers of finely crafted small batch beers.”