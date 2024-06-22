Hindujas ‘appalled’ by Swiss court’s order, file appeal

The defendants were acquitted of human trafficking, but convicted on other charges

Prakash Hinduja, 78, and his wife Kamal Hinduja, 75, each got four years and six months, while their son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, received four-year terms, the presiding judge in Geneva ruled (Photo: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A SWISS court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain’s richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday (21).

Lawyers for the members of the Swiss-Indian family — who were not present in court — said they would appeal the verdict.

The defendants were acquitted of human trafficking, but convicted on other charges in a stunning verdict for the family, whose fortune is estimated at £37 billion.

Prakash Hinduja, 78, and his wife Kamal Hinduja, 75, each got four years and six months, while their son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, received four-year terms, the presiding judge in Geneva ruled.

They were convicted of “usury” for having taken advantage of their vulnerable immigrant staff to pay them a pittance.

Meanwhile, lawyers dismissed media reports that any members of the family faced detention after court reports from Geneva said the four were sentenced to between four and four-and-a-half years in prison.

“Our clients have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. We are appalled and disappointed by the rest of the decision made in this court of first instance, and we have, of course, filed an appeal to the higher court, thereby making this part of the judgement not effective,” reads the statement signed by lawyers Yael Hayat and Robert Assael and Roman Jordan.

“Under Swiss law, the presumption of innocence is paramount till a final judgement by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced. Contrary to some media reports, there is no effective detention for any members of the family,” they said.

The lawyers also pointed out that “it should also be recalled that the plaintiffs in this case had withdrawn their respective complaints after declaring to the court that they had never intended to be involved in such proceedings”.

“The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail,” they said.

During the trial the family were accused of bringing servants from their native India and confiscating their passports once they got to Switzerland.

The Hindujas paid the household staff about £287 ($363) a month, up to 90 per cent less than the going rate, the judge said.

“The four Hinduja defendants knew the weak position their employees were in and knew the law in Switzerland,” said prosecutor Yves Bertossa.

The family denied the allegations, claiming the prosecutors wanted to “do in the Hindujas”.

They had reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with the three employees who made the accusations against them, leading them to drop their legal action, said the defence.

Despite this, the prosecution had decided to pursue the case due to the seriousness of the charges.

Following the verdict, Bertossa requested an immediate detention order for Ajay and Namrata Hinduja, claiming a flight risk.

The judged denied it, accepting the defence argument that the family had ties to Switzerland. It noted that Kamal Hinduja was hospitalised in Monaco and the three other family members were at her bedside.

Both the elder Hindujas had been absent since the start of the trial for health reasons.

A statement from the defence lawyers announcing the appeal said they were “appalled and disappointment” at the court’s ruling.

But it added: “The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail.”

The defence had argued that the three employees received ample benefits, were not kept in isolation and were free to leave the villa.

Representing Ajay Hinduja, lawyer Yael Hayat had slammed the “excessive” indictment, arguing the trial should be a question of “justice, not social justice”.

Namrata Hinduja’s lawyer Romain Jordan had also pleaded for acquittal, claiming the prosecutors were aiming to make an example of the family.

He argued the prosecution had failed to mention extra payments made to staff on top of their cash salaries.

“No employee was cheated out of his or her salary,” Assael added.

(Agencies)