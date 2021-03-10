Trending Now

Heat-and-eat biryani


(Photo: iStock).
(Photo: iStock).

By Amit Roy



IN AN England a long, long time ago, people would object to the presence of Indian neighbours by complaining that their houses “reek of curry”.

We have travelled far since then to­wards a much more tolerant, multicultural, multi-cuisine society. So far, in fact, that the Co-op is now selling “chicken biryani” for £2.75.

It was described as : “Chargrilled chicken in a fragrant onion and toma­to sauce with spiced rice”.



“Indian Menu,” read the enticing packet. “Dis­cover a range of delicious quality meals in our Indian Menu selection. Special­ly prepared with ingredi­ents and flavours in­spired by Indian cuisine.”

The heat-and-eat meal was basically bits of chicken in a little sauce, mixed in with the rice. “Spiced rice” meant raw spice had been tossed in­to the rice and given a stir.

I don’t wish to be too unkind to the Co-op. Let’s say its “biryani” is cuisine in progress.















Most Popular

Vikram Bhatt’s Dirty Games goes for a title change

Kapil Sharma to jet off to Dubai to commence work on his comedy special show

Mammootty starrer The Priest to release on 11th March 2021

Bangladesh's first transgender news presenter makes word-perfect debut

Bhumi Pednekar joins Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the cast of Mr. Lele



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×