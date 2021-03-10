Heat-and-eat biryani

By Amit Roy
IN AN England a long, long time ago, people would object to the presence of Indian neighbours by complaining that their houses “reek of curry”.
We have travelled far since then towards a much more tolerant, multicultural, multi-cuisine society. So far, in fact, that the Co-op is now selling “chicken biryani” for £2.75.
It was described as : “Chargrilled chicken in a fragrant onion and tomato sauce with spiced rice”.
“Indian Menu,” read the enticing packet. “Discover a range of delicious quality meals in our Indian Menu selection. Specially prepared with ingredients and flavours inspired by Indian cuisine.”
The heat-and-eat meal was basically bits of chicken in a little sauce, mixed in with the rice. “Spiced rice” meant raw spice had been tossed into the rice and given a stir.
I don’t wish to be too unkind to the Co-op. Let’s say its “biryani” is cuisine in progress.