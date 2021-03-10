Heat-and-eat biryani

By Amit Roy







IN AN England a long, long time ago, people would object to the presence of Indian neighbours by complaining that their houses “reek of curry”.

We have travelled far since then to­wards a much more tolerant, multicultural, multi-cuisine society. So far, in fact, that the Co-op is now selling “chicken biryani” for £2.75.

It was described as : “Chargrilled chicken in a fragrant onion and toma­to sauce with spiced rice”.







“Indian Menu,” read the enticing packet. “Dis­cover a range of delicious quality meals in our Indian Menu selection. Special­ly prepared with ingredi­ents and flavours in­spired by Indian cuisine.”

The heat-and-eat meal was basically bits of chicken in a little sauce, mixed in with the rice. “Spiced rice” meant raw spice had been tossed in­to the rice and given a stir.

I don’t wish to be too unkind to the Co-op. Let’s say its “biryani” is cuisine in progress.











