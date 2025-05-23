Harvard South Asian student group condemns move to bar international students

THE SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION (SAA), a major student group at Harvard University, has strongly condemned the Trump administration’s decision to revoke Harvard’s eligibility to enrol foreign students. The group described the move as an “unwarranted and flagrant attack” and urged the university’s administration to continue supporting its international student community.

On Thursday, the Trump administration directed the Department of Homeland Security to terminate Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification. “This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the federal agency stated.

In response, SAA said it “strongly condemns" the Department of Homeland Security’s decision, which bars future enrolment of international students and requires current international students to transfer.

“Amid this unwarranted and flagrant attack,” SAA said it was expressing its “unwavering support for our international community.”

The group called on Harvard’s administration, faculty and students to maintain “steadfast support for its international student body in these turbulent times. To all international students: you belong at Harvard and we will stand for you.”

“We stand with our South Asian peers and community members who have been adversely impacted,” SAA said in a statement posted on Instagram.

The association added that international students bring “integral and immeasurable value” to both SAA and the wider Harvard community.

Founded in 1986, the South Asian Association is one of the largest student groups on campus with hundreds of members. It was created as a community space for South Asians from all backgrounds, “most importantly, immigrants, international students and first-generation Americans.”

“Our members come from nations across the entire South Asian diaspora, and we strive to affirm their belonging and importance on campus,” the group stated.

“If this decision by the current federal administration is actualised, Harvard will lose some of its greatest minds and kindest souls, and SAA will irrevocably lose its community,” it added.

Currently, Harvard hosts around 10,158 students and scholars from across the world at its various schools.

According to data from the Harvard International Office, there are 788 students and scholars from India at Harvard for the 2024–25 academic year.

(With inputs from PTI)