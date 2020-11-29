Greenford-man charged with the murder of his mother

A MAN in Greenford has been charged on Friday(27) with the murder of his mother, the Metropolitan Police said.







Shanil Patel, 31, of Drew Gardens was charged with the murder of his mother Hansa Patel, 62, following an incident on Wednesday(25).

The Met Police said that Patel died after being found with head injuries. Shanil Patel was arrested following the incident.

He was produced before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday







A murder investigation was launched after the incident on Wednesday and police appealed for information after being called to reports of an injured woman at the home in Greenford.

According to reports, officers, paramedics and a police helicopter went to the area and found her with injuries to the head.

Earlier this week, the Met Police said detectives had an “open mind” about the motive and asked anyone with information to urgently get in touch.







“This is a devastating incident and my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” said chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, of the Met’s West area command, said at the time.





