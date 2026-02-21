Greece Golden Visa for Indian Business Owners: A Complete 2026 Guide

For Indian business owners looking to expand their footprint in Europe, the Greece Golden Visa offers a strategically balanced residency-by-investment program. Combining relatively low capital requirements with broad mobility rights, legal stability, and flexible investment options, it allows investors to secure European residency without relocating or disrupting business operations in India.

Through qualifying investments in Greek real estate or approved strategic sectors, Indian nationals can obtain a renewable five-year residence permit. This permit grants visa-free travel across the Schengen Area, includes family members under the same application, and provides a structured pathway toward permanent residency and, eventually, citizenship for those who later choose to establish physical presence in Greece.

What makes Greece particularly attractive is flexibility. Applications can be prepared entirely from India, investments can be managed remotely, and there is no obligation to reside in Greece to maintain the permit. Compared to other European programs that demand higher capital commitments or prolonged physical presence, Greece offers an efficient entry point while preserving long-term optionality.





Why Indian Entrepreneurs Choose Greece Golden Visa

Solving the Schengen Visa Challenge

For many Indian business owners, short-term Schengen visas are a recurring operational bottleneck. Applications often involve long lead times, extensive documentation, unpredictable outcomes, and limited validity. Multiple-entry visas are not guaranteed, and frequent travel for meetings, conferences, acquisitions, or partner negotiations can trigger repeated scrutiny.

The Greece Golden Visa eliminates this friction. Investors gain long-term residency, enabling unrestricted movement across the Schengen Area. For business owners operating across European markets, this translates into saved time, reduced administrative burdens, and greater control over commercial planning.

Family Inclusion

Family security is a priority for Indian investors, and Greece provides one of the most generous family inclusion frameworks in Europe. A single Golden Visa application can cover:

The main applicant

Spouse

Children (up to adulthood, with extended age limits for dependents)

Dependent parents

This structure allows families to relocate together or maintain flexibility, with some members spending time in Europe while others remain in India. All included family members receive the same residence status and renewal rights, ensuring continuity without fragmented applications or additional investment requirements.

Managing the Golden Visa from India

The Greece Golden Visa is designed for international investors who do not plan immediate relocation. Indian business owners can complete most stages remotely, including property selection, legal due diligence, contract execution through power of attorney, and application preparation.

Physical presence is primarily required for biometric submission, which can be scheduled efficiently during a short visit. After approval, permit renewals and ongoing compliance can be managed without continuous residence. This allows investors to maintain primary operations in India while holding a stable European residency as a strategic asset.

Business and Banking Opportunities

Holding a Greek residence permit simplifies access to the European financial and business environment. Golden Visa holders can establish and manage companies in Greece, participate in investments, and open local bank accounts more easily than non-residents. For Indian entrepreneurs, this provides a practical platform for European expansion, asset diversification, and transactional efficiency.

Investment Options for Indian Nationals

Real Estate Investment

Property acquisition remains the most common route for Indian investors. Greece offers multiple thresholds and property types to suit different strategies:

€250,000 Minimum Investment



Property located anywhere in Greece



No minimum size requirement



Eligible projects include commercial-to-residential conversions and historical restorations (completion within five years)

€400,000 Minimum Investment



Focused on regional areas such as Halkidiki and Peloponnese



Single property of at least 120 sq. m



Ideal for standard residential properties with regional appeal

€800,000 Minimum Investment



Targets prime locations including Athens, Attica, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, and larger islands



Single unit of at least 120 sq. m



Designed for high-value properties in high-demand urban or tourist areas

Business or Strategic Investments

Beyond real estate, Greece allows residency through qualifying business or strategic investments contributing to economic growth and job creation. Eligible investments typically include equity participation in Greek companies, capital contributions to approved funds, or structured projects aligned with national priorities.

While minimum thresholds are higher than entry-level property investments, this option appeals to business owners with operational interests, industry expertise, or plans to establish a European headquarters. It enables integration into EU supply chains while accessing European markets through a local corporate presence.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Step 1: Consultation

Begin with a consultation with an immigration specialist to assess eligibility, objectives, and risk profile. Early-stage guidance ensures compliance with source-of-funds documentation, investment regulations, and long-term residency planning.

Step 2: Property Selection

Astons presents a curated selection of qualifying properties or investments. Investors can inspect in person or rely on virtual viewings. A deposit secures the asset while legal checks and documentation are finalized.

Step 3: Purchase and Registration

Transactions are executed before a Greek notary, with ownership registered in the national land registry. Indian investors can use a power of attorney to complete the process remotely. All taxes, registration fees, and insurance are settled in full compliance with Golden Visa rules.

Step 4: Residence Permit Application

Astons prepares and submits the application to the Greek Migration Authority. All applicants aged six and above must attend a biometric appointment in Greece. The specialist team coordinates scheduling to minimize disruption.

Step 5: Permit Approval and Delivery

Upon approval, residence permit cards are issued and delivered securely. Investors and eligible family members enjoy full residency rights, with renewals managed as long as the qualifying investment is maintained.

Path to Permanent Residency and Citizenship

Permanent Residency: After five consecutive years of holding and renewing the Golden Visa, investors may transition to permanent residency, gaining indefinite residence rights in Greece while maintaining access to local services.

Citizenship: After seven years of actual residence, Greek citizenship becomes available. This stage requires physical presence, language proficiency, knowledge of local history and culture, and compliance with tax and residency obligations. Family members follow the same pathway, allowing intergenerational European mobility.

Costs and Additional Considerations

Fees / Taxes Approximate Cost Property transfer tax 3.09% of property price Registration fee (land registry) 0.6% of property price Notary fee ~1.5% + VAT Private health insurance From €150 per person Document translations From €150 Immigration fees €2,000 main investor; €150 family member Card issuance €16 per person

Investors should account for all associated costs and ensure compliance with local laws, maintaining due diligence throughout the process.

Conclusion

The Greece Golden Visa offers Indian business owners a rare combination of flexibility, security, and strategic advantage. With investment thresholds starting at €250,000, no mandatory stay, and full family inclusion, it is among the most accessible European residency programs for Indian nationals.

Beyond residency, it provides visa-free travel across 29 Schengen countries, simplified access to European banking and business environments, and a clear path toward permanent residency and citizenship. Indian entrepreneurs can maintain their primary operations in India while securing a long-term European foothold for business expansion, lifestyle planning, and family security.

With proper structuring, professional guidance, and compliant investment selection, the Greece Golden Visa represents a reliable, future-proof gateway to Europe for Indian investors.





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.