Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran expecting their first child

Freida Pinto, Cory Tran (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Freida Pinto, who is famously known for her performance in Slumdog Millionaire, recently announced her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Cory Tran.

She took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. The actress posted a picture with Cory and captioned it as, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

Many celebrities congratulated Freida and Cory. Mrunal Thakur, who worked with Freida in Love Sonia, commented on the post, “Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations ! You guys. I’m literally screaming and dancing.”

Freida had announced her engagement with Cory in November 2019. She had posted, “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. . You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart♥️. . Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !”

Talking about Freida’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Needle in a Timestack and Mr. Malcolm’s List. She also has series titled Spy Princess lined up in which she will be seen playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan.