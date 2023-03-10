Website Logo
  • Friday, March 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

Former Grand National Winner Minella Times Retired

By: Admin Super

2021 Grand National winner Minella Times has retired, which means he will not feature in this year’s race. The Irish horse was given an entry at Aintree earlier in the season where his connections were hoping their hero could become just the 10th in history to win the race more than once.

With one of the lowest weight allocations in the handicap in 2021, Minella Times scored by just over two lengths ahead of Balko Des Flos and Any Second Now respectively, to land the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Since then, Henry De Bromhead’s runner has finished just one of his five races. He featured in the Grand National in 2022 but he was brought down at the ninth fence in the contest won by Noble Yeats.

Although it is disappointing news for him, Irish trainer De Bromhead still has five other horses entered in this year’s Grand National, including Gin On Lime. She is set to feature in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival where she is 20/1 in the Cheltenham day 2 antepost betting. The Irishman will be hoping she can put in a good final run before she heads to Liverpool. It is the same race Tiger Roll won in 2018 and 2019 before his success at Aintree.

History Made with Rachael Blackmore

Minella Times’ victory in the 2021 Grand National will always be remembered as a piece of history in the race which dates back to 1839. It was the first time a winning horse had been ridden by a female jockey. Rachael Blackmore was the rider, and she stole headlines around the world with her victory.

Blackmore has established herself as one of the best jockeys in Ireland. Before her Grand National win, she had been successful in some of the biggest races in the sport, including the Champion Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and Irish Champion Hurdle. The success at Aintree proved how talented she is, as she gave Minella Times an excellent ride.

At the end of 2021, Blackmore was named the RTE Sports Person of the Year in Ireland, while in the UK, she won the BBC World Sport Star of the Year. Those awards showcased how big of an achievement her Grand National victory was.

Weights Released for This Year’s Contest

Although this year’s Grand National will not include Minella Times, the race will still feature a former winner. Noble Yeats has been entered as he bids to win the race in back-to-back years. Emmet Mullins’ runner has been handed one of the highest weight allocations, as he will carry 11st 11lb on his back this year.

Any Second Now had to settle for second place behind Noble Yeats last season and he will need to carry the highest weight in this year’s contest, as the official handicapper has allocated him 11st 12lb, along with Conflated and Hewick.

Grade One winners Galvin and Envoi Allen have 11st 11lb and 11st 8lb respectively, while much further down the weights, Burrows Saint and Escaria Saint have run well around the Grand National Course before, and they will feature again with 10st 12lb and 10st 10lb respectively.

This year’s Grand National will be the 175th in history and each of the 40 runners will be hoping to add their name alongside Minella Times on the honours board at Aintree.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Legacy of The Walking Dead to Power Onwards in 2023 Despite Recent Finale
Uncategorized
Senior NHS staff encourage South Asians to consider a career in nursing on National Careers…
Uncategorized
How to Throw a Great Birthday Party
Uncategorized
Barclays’ ethnicity pay gap continues to grow
Uncategorized
Do you use data science in your online store?
Uncategorized
Racehorse Owners Hoping For Cheltenham Festival Success
Uncategorized
Starting a business in East London: What you need to know
Uncategorized
The main challenges for growing businesses and ways to tackle them
Uncategorized
How to Travel for Cheap so You Can Visit all Your Dream Destinations
Uncategorized
Cheltenham Festival 2023 Defending Champions
Uncategorized
Give your partner Gift of Marriage Allowance on Valentine’s Day!
UK
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to donate blood and save lives
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW