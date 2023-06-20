Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

FIR against producer of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ over sexual harassment allegation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which started airing in 2008, is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others following a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman actor, a police official said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged at Powai police station on Monday evening under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), he said.

It also named the show’s operation head and executive producer, the official said.

Last month, the actor approached the police and the National Commission for Women with her complaint alleging sexual harassment, he said.

The producer had denied the allegations, claiming the actor was let go from the show due to misbehaviour.

An inquiry was initiated following the complaint and the persons named in it were also questioned, the official said.

The actor alleged the producer “sexually harassed” her on multiple occasions over the last few years.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which started airing in 2008, is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history.

It also features popular actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and Mandar Chandwadkar.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
‘Game of Thrones’ creators brings epic sci-fi saga ‘3 Body Problem’ – watch teaser
Entertainment
SRK unveils teaser for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’
Entertainment
Tabu shares selfie with Kapil after wrapping first schedule of ‘The Crew’
NEWS
‘RRR’ star Ram Charan welcomes first child with wife Upasana
Entertainment
Manoj Muntashir gets police protection amid ‘Adipurush’ backlash
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ Review: A retelling of Ramayana with not a single redeeming quality
MUSIC
Get ready for Proms tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by Palak Muchhal
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor begins filming ‘Ulajh’ in London
Entertainment
Varun-Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ to premiere on Prime Video
MUSIC
Modi joins Grammy-winning singer Falu for a special song
Hollywood News
‘Heart of Stone’: Alia faces off against Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
Entertainment
Will revise dialogues that hurt sentiments: ‘Adipurush’ writer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW