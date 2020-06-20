Find The Best Free Online Courses To Grow Your Business or Accelerate Your Career

Are you searching for a way to separate yourself from the competition as you try to scale your business or accelerate your career?

Do you want to add to your portfolio of skills so you can better serve your clients?

Do you find yourself behind the 8 ball when it comes to internet marketing, and you don’t have the budget to hire someone to do it for you?

Free online courses can be an invaluable aid. However, some of them are so loaded down with upsells that they’re more trouble than they’re worth to complete; others are so light on useful info that you may as well save yourself the time.

Here’s a snapshot of several useful, free courses that may be of interest.

Career Advancement

If you want to ensure you have what it takes to achieve your career goals, here are a couple courses that can help along the way.

Fundamentals Of Business Writing, ALISON: If writing has never been your strong suit, now is the time to change that. The ability to write effectively can pay huge dividends throughout your career, and contrary to what you may believe, it’s something you can learn. This course will help you excel at writing and formatting critical business documents such as cover letters, proposals and inquiries. When you’re done, you’ll have peace of mind when it comes to writing the types of documents that can make or break your career.

Introduction To Negotiation: Coursera: Knowing your way around negotiation is a critical skill that can pay huge dividends as you pursue your career goals. From predicting what the other person is likely to do in a given situation to interacting with someone who comes from a completely different background than you, this course will arm you with what you need to succeed at your next negotiation.

Online Marketing

If you own your own business, but you feel like you’re out of your depth when it comes to online marketing, there are a number of quality, free online courses that can bring you up to speed in short order. This is particularly helpful if you don’t have the budget to hire someone or several someones to take care of your advertising and marketing campaigns, or if you’d just like to know what to expect from your online marketing efforts.

Online Advertising, OPEN2STUDY : If you want to know the ropes of online advertising, here’s a good place to start. You’ll discover exactly how online ad programs work, how effective they can be, and how pricing typically works.

Simple Writing System, John Carlton: One of the premier marketing copywriters of the age, John Carlton created this course to teach anyone how to think like a copywriter. If you've ever struggled to tell your prospects what you do and why they need you, you owe it to yourself to take this course. Periodically, John will hold interactive sessions where he will critique students' marketing copy. These sessions are invaluable in determining what to do and what not to do when it comes to copywriting.

Social Media 101, Constant Contact: If you’ve dabbled in social media personally but have not built up your professional presence, you’ll want to avail yourself of this course. You’ll quickly learn how to get up and running on all of today’s most popular social media platforms.

Getting Started with Email Marketing, Skillshare: Email is one of the most effective methods of online marketing. It costs next to nothing, and its conversion rate can be quite high when email marketing campaigns are done correctly. This course will show you how to create an overall strategy and the nuts and bolts of implementing successful email marketing campaigns.

Something New

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand in a particular field wherein you have no experience, a free course is a good way to give it a whirl. Here are a few to get you started.

Make a Website, Codecademy: Sure, you can create a cookie-cutter website with ease using a basic online tool, but if you’ve ever wanted to dig a little deeper, this course will help. When you’re done, you’ll know more about how the web works and you’ll be able to create a website the way the geeks do.

Beginner’s Guide To Image Editing In Photoshop , Pluralsight: Here’s a skill that will come in handy whether you’re compiling a family photo album or trying to create the perfect headshot. This course will take you through the basics of Photoshop and show you how easy basic image editing can be.

Forensic Psychology: Witness Investigation, FutureLearn: Ever wondered whether you'd actually be any good at solving real crimes? Now's your chance to find out through videos of actual witnesses. It's a fairly in-depth course, but if this is something that's always fascinated you, it could be leisure time well spent.

I hope you found this article useful about the free online courses you can take.