FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets resold for up to £8.7m as fans face soaring costs

Some World Cup resale tickets are listed as high as £8.7 million ($11m).

Group stage matches are being resold for tens of thousands of pounds.

Fans warn of rising financial strain as costs spiral.

Tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 are appearing on resale platforms at prices that are raising eyebrows — and concerns — among fans already weighing the cost of travelling to North America.

Listings on FIFA’s official resale platform suggest that some seats are being offered at extraordinary levels. One category four ticket for a group stage match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is priced at around £8.7 million ($11m), a figure that appears far removed from typical fan expectations.

Even less extreme listings still come at a steep cost. Tickets for England’s group matches are being resold for figures ranging from roughly £13,500 ($17,000) to £23,000 ($29,000), depending on the opponent. Scotland’s fixtures show similar patterns, with some listings reaching about £67,000 ($85,000) and others exceeding £45,000 ($57,500).

A resale market driving the narrative

The scale of these prices has prompted questions about how tickets are being distributed — and who ultimately benefits from the system.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire suggested, as quoted in a news report, that early ticket releases may have attracted buyers beyond traditional fans. He indicated that some purchasers could be reselling tickets at a profit, effectively turning access to matches into a secondary market opportunity.

Under FIFA’s resale model, the governing body is understood to retain the initial ticket revenue while also taking a 30 per cent commission on resale margins. That structure, some analysts argue, may encourage activity on the secondary market rather than limit it.

Large volumes of tickets are currently listed across multiple venues, including Dallas, Boston, New Jersey and Miami, covering all group stage matches involving England and Scotland.

Fans caught between demand and cost

For supporters, the issue is not just ticket prices but the overall expense of attending the tournament. Travel, accommodation and matchday costs are already expected to be high, given the scale and geography of the event across the US.

Paul Goodwin warned, as quoted in a news report, that some fans may be stretching themselves financially to attend. He said there is concern that supporters could rely on credit or take on significant financial commitments in order to secure a place at the tournament.

He added that rising costs risk pushing ordinary fans further away from the game, particularly at major international events where demand far exceeds supply.

While it remains unclear how many tickets are actually selling at these levels, the listings alone highlight a growing tension — between global demand for football’s biggest event and the question of who can realistically afford to be there.