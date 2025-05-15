Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

FCA confiscates over £305k from fraudsters

FCA-Reuters

The FCA said the money will be returned to investors as soon as possible. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 15, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has secured confiscation orders totalling £305,284 from Raheel Mirza, Cameron Vickers and Opeyemi Solaja for their roles in an investment fraud. The orders cover all their remaining assets.

The confiscation proceedings against a fourth defendant, Reuben Akpojaro, have been adjourned.

The FCA said the money will be returned to investors as soon as possible. Failure to pay could lead to imprisonment.

Between June 2016 and January 2020, the defendants cold-called individuals and persuaded them to invest in a shell company.

They claimed to trade client money in binary options, but the funds were used to fund their lifestyles.

In 2023, the four were convicted and sentenced to a combined 24 and a half years.

Steve Smart, executive director, Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said: “We are committed to fighting financial crime, including denying criminals their ill-gotten gains. We’ve already successfully prosecuted these individuals for their part in a scam that conned 120 people out of their money. We’re now seeking to recover as much as we can for victims.”

binary optionscameron vickerscold callingconfiscationfcafinancial conduct authorityfinancial crimefraudinvestment scaminvestor protectionopeyemi solajaraheel mirzareuben akpojaro

Related News

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR ready to clash on screen? Two biopics on Dadasaheb Phalke in the making

Shabana Mahmood
UK

Emergency plan to free recalled offenders sparks safety concerns

5 most iconic Eurovision performances
Entertainment

The 5 most iconic Eurovision performances of all time

Harvard's copy of Magna carta
UK

British scholars claim Harvard's copy of Magna carta is 'genuine'

More For You

Peter Glover

Peter Glover held several roles, including Group Superintendent Pharmacist, and most recently worked in a Professional Services Advisory role.

getty images

Day Lewis Group announces death of long-time colleague Peter Glover

PETER GLOVER, a long-standing member of the Day Lewis Group, died on 10 May 2025. He was with the company for 37 years, having joined in June 1987 as a pharmacist.

He held several roles, including Group Superintendent Pharmacist, and most recently worked in a Professional Services Advisory role. He was part of the senior management team for decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves welcomed the figures, saying they 'show the strength and potential of the UK economy,' while adding that 'there is more to do'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK economy beats forecasts, grows at 0.7 per cent

THE UK economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of the year, according to official data published on Thursday. The figures cover the period before business tax increases and US President Donald Trump's new tariffs came into effect.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.7 per cent from January to March, following a small increase in the final quarter of last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report

The company currently manufactures its popular Range Rovers in Solihull, West Midlands

Getty Images

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report

JAGUAR LAND ROVER's chief executive has left open the possibility of building cars in the US as questions remain about the newly announced UK-US trade agreement, reported the Telegraph.

Adrian Mardell said that while there are no immediate plans to shift manufacturing across the Atlantic, he couldn't dismiss the idea completely given the ongoing trade uncertainties.

Keep ReadingShow less
French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites

Trade unionists in front of Arcelor Mittal headquarters in Saint Denis in France on May 13, 2025. (Photo by DANIEL PERRON/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites

UNIONS in France fighting to save 600 jobs at ArcelorMittal operations in the country called for the government to take control of them, along the lines of what has happened to British Steel.

CGT union chief Sophie Binet promised hundreds of workers demonstrating outside ArcelorMittal's offices of its French subsidiary in France that she would press the issue with president Emmanuel Macron.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mukesh Ambani

Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders

Getty

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is expected to meet US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting is seen as part of Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has previously invested in multiple Reliance ventures, while Ambani also maintains key partnerships with major US tech companies such as Google and Meta.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc