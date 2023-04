Expected Gumraah Flop

Aditya Roy Kapur

By:

Before Bollywood film Gumraah came out, I had said it would be a box-office disaster because it had super-flop star Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, and that is exactly what happened. Perhaps the worst Bollywood leading man of this generation added to his many failures with a film that was rejected by critics and audiences alike. He will likely carry on landing movies and seems to be the poster boy of everything that is wrong in Hindi cinema.