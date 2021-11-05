Website Logo
  Friday, November 05, 2021
Essential car maintenance checks

By: Admin

Regular car checks can seem like a nuisance, but they bring many benefits. Firstly, both you and the car will be safer – it’s unlikely that a sudden fault will take you by surprise. Simultaneously, regular maintenance checks ensure that you’re more likely to pass your MOT. Below, we explore the essential checks that you should be carrying out.

Regular checks

Oil

Low oil levels can lead to engine problems if left unchecked. Every few months it’s best to lift up the bonnet and inspect the oil levels to ensure that this won’t become a problem for you.

Coolant

It’s a similar situation for engine coolant too. Low levels will damage your engine and the best way to avoid this is through consistent monitoring.

Air filter

The air filter is an important part of the car. It ensures that the air entering the engine is free from debris or harmful particles – but it needs to flow properly. You can maintain it by checking your car manual for specific instructions on maintenance and replacement. This can boost your fuel efficiency and improve your emissions too.

Tyres

Grippy, optimally-inflated tyres are crucial to safety in your car. As National Tyres’ Alan Revie points out, “the critical role that tyres play as part of a vehicle’s safety system is often poorly understood.” If you suspect that your tyres are no longer up to the job, you can find cheap tyres to replace them.

Lights

Lights are a simple one to check. When stationary, switch on your lights one by one and check to see if they’re still functioning. This can save you plenty of hassle on a dark night.

Long-term checks

There are some long-term maintenance checks too. These items won’t need to be inspected constantly, but still require seasonal checks.

Transmission fluid

This is a lubricant that ensures that all the different mechanisms within your car’s transmission perform optimally. It can be tricky to inspect this fluid, so it’s best to consult your car’s manual when the time comes.

Serpentine belt

The serpentine belt is a piece of rubber that helps air conditioning and power steering to function. This will only deteriorate over a long period of time. In this case, it’s worth just visually inspecting it from time to time to make sure there isn’t any excessive wear and tear.

Battery performance

Your battery is crucial for the function of the engine and all electricals in the car. It also has to withstand high temperatures as it’s usually positioned in the engine bay. Test it regularly to make sure you don’t find yourself with a flat battery at the worst moment.

 

