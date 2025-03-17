Skip to content
England hosts Kabaddi World Cup 2025 as India looks to retain titles

The 2025 edition is organised by World Kabaddi, hosted by the England Kabaddi Association, and delivered by the British Kabaddi League.

India will defend both the men’s and women’s titles. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 17, 2025
THE 2025 KABADDI WORLD CUP, the first to be held outside Asia, begins today in the West Midlands. The seven-day tournament will feature nearly 50 matches across Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

India will defend both the men’s and women’s titles. The men’s competition features 10 teams divided into two groups.

Group A includes Hungary, England, Poland, Germany, and the USA, while Group B consists of India, Italy, Scotland, Wales, and Hong Kong.

India will begin their campaign against Italy on Monday. After a round-robin stage, the top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals on March 21.

The women’s competition includes six teams in two groups.

Group D has India, Wales, and Poland, while Group E includes Hong Kong, Hungary, and England.

India’s women’s team will face Wales in their opening match on Tuesday. The top two teams from each group will move to the semifinals on March 21.

Prem Singh, chief executive of the British Kabaddi League, said, “We are getting closer to fulfilling a decades-long dream of thousands of kabaddi players by bringing the Paddy Power Kabaddi World Cup to the West Midlands region. We are confident the World Cup will create even more opportunities for communities to engage with a sport deeply rooted in its cultural heritage.”

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker said, “This is a huge moment for the West Midlands. With millions watching, we’ll show the world why our region is a top destination for global events and a great place to do business. This tournament will bring thousands of overseas fans, boosting our economy and celebrating the vibrant South Asian communities that are such a vital part of our region.”

The semifinals and finals will take place at Aldersley Stadium in Wolverhampton. The men’s and women’s third-place matches are scheduled for March 23 and March 22, respectively.

Wolverhampton City Council’s Bhupinder Gakhal said, “We are thrilled to host the games in Wolverhampton. From hosting the opening ceremony to the semifinals and finals at Aldersley Stadium, this is a proud moment for our city.”

The first Kabaddi World Cup was held in Malaysia in 2019, where India won both titles. The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) organises a separate tournament under the same name, with all previous editions held in India.

The 2025 edition is organised by World Kabaddi, hosted by the England Kabaddi Association, and delivered by the British Kabaddi League.

The tournament is supported by the UK Government’s Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund and sponsors, including Paddy Power and the University of Wolverhampton.

Paddy Power said, “Kabaddi is coming to the UK, and we’re here to make it unmissable. This tournament is about more than just sport – it’s a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the sheer brilliance of Kabaddi.”

The event will be streamed globally on platforms including BBC iPlayer, the Olympic Channel, DD Sports, and Willow TV.

