Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 274,390
Total Cases 24,965,463
Today's Fatalities 4,106
Today's Cases 281,386
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 274,390
Total Cases 24,965,463
Today's Fatalities 4,106
Today's Cases 281,386
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Activity during the MCC Spirit of Cricket Schools Open Day at Lords on June 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Chance to Shine)

ECB announces £16.1 million loss due to COVID-19 impact

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday reported a loss of £16.1 million ($22.78 million) for the past year after its finances took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turnover fell by £21 million to 207 million pounds as a result of the postponement of The Hundred, a new franchise-based league in which the ECB has invested heavily, as well as the cost of staging bio-secure tournaments.

Across the sport, including the ECB and first-class counties, revenue losses were over £100 million, although a worst-case scenario was avoided by successfully hosting a full programme of international cricket last summer.

England’s men’s side welcomed West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia between July and September last year, while the women’s team hosted West Indies in September.

“This has been a challenging year, but by being able to stage international cricket and by taking decisive action early in the pandemic, we have been able to support the network and avoid a far worse financial scenario,” Scott Smith, Chief Financial Officer of the ECB, said in a statement.

“There remains considerable uncertainty over the year ahead, but we hope that delivering another full summer of cricket – and with crowds beginning to return – we are able to protect the revenue we need to invest in growing our game.”

The £16.1 million loss follows a profit of £6.5 million the previous year.

The ECB reduced costs by stopping planned investments, furloughing staff, reducing pay from April to October and redundancy, which resulted employees being cut to 331 from 389.

England’s men’s team face New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India starting this June, while the women’s side host India and New Zealand.








Most Popular

ECB announces £16.1 million loss due to COVID-19 impact

Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Nushrratt Bharuccha

Pakistan may escape Cyclone Tauktae

Priti Patel accused of lobbying over £20m PPE deal

Himani Shivpuri rues the absence of any provident fund for actors



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×