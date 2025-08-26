Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Earn $7k/day through mining contracts by Bitcoin (BTC) plummets, BTC holders

Earn $7k/day through mining contracts by Bitcoin (BTC) plummets, BTC holders
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Bitcoin whale dumped 24,000 BTC, triggering a flash crash that sent the price plummeting by $110,000. This depressed market sentiment, led to the liquidation of numerous leveraged long positions, and intensified short-term selling pressure.

At the same time, GoldenMining launched a new Bitcoin mining contract to mitigate the risk of Bitcoin's price decline and help Bitcoin holders earn daily returns.

What is GoldenMining?

GoldenMining is a platform that provides computing services to users worldwide. We eliminate the tedious process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines, allowing you to earn stable returns with a small investment. Our mission is to provide a seamless investment experience and professional project management for anyone interested in cryptocurrency cloud mining, regardless of their experience level.

How to participate in GoldenMiningBTC mining contracts

Sign up for a free account on the GoldenMining platform and receive $15. Log in daily to earn $0.6.

GoldenMining offers a variety of contract plans designed to meet diverse investment needs and budgets. Users can flexibly choose the most suitable plan based on their circumstances and easily begin their cloud mining journey.

Popular mining contract recommendations

[Daily Sign-in Reward]: Deposit $15, 1-day contract, daily profit $0.60, total profit $15 + $0.60

[New User Contract]: Deposit $100, 2-day contract, daily profit $4, total profit $100 + $8

[Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd]: Deposit $650, 5-day contract, daily profit $8.45, total profit $650 + $42.25

[Antminer L9 16GH]: Deposit $1500, 12-day contract, daily profit $20.25, total profit $1500 + $243

[Antminer L9 17GH]: Deposit $3500, 18-day contract, daily profit $48, total profit $3500 + $882

[Elphapex DG2: Investment: $6,000, 30-day contract, daily profit of $87, total return of $6,000 + $2,610

Elphapex DG2+: Investment: $12,500, 38-day contract, daily profit of $212.5, total return of $12,500 + $8,075

ANTSPACE HD5: Investment: $55,000, 47-day contract, daily profit of $1,056, total return of $55,000 + $49,632

GoldenMining Advantages

GoldenMining boasts a 24/7 online team of certified professionals specializing in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency finance, and security.

Users are free from traditional constraints, eliminating the need to purchase expensive equipment or consume energy. Simply purchase contract to start mining and receive profits the next day.

The platform supports deposits and withdrawals of multiple cryptocurrencies: DOGE, ADA, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, etc.

The user-friendly interface is suitable for both novice and experienced miners.

Full funds are transparent, pricing is transparent, and there are no handling or management fees.

The affiliate program allows users to earn up to 3% + 2% referral rewards.

Green and efficient infrastructure: Deployed in global green energy bases, effectively reducing operating costs and practicing environmental protection concepts.

Fund security: At GoldenMining, user funds are securely stored in a tier-one bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for every investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance.

Summarize

GoldenMining introduces a hybrid model that combines smart contract technology with stable passive income. This model supports environmentally friendly blockchain operations while mitigating the risks associated with price volatility. For BTC holders and broader cryptocurrency investors, it offers a new paradigm—one that combines income stability with environmental responsibility.

As market uncertainty persists, fixed-income mining contracts are likely to become a crucial component of crypto asset allocation strategies. Platforms like GoldenMining are paving the way.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining's official website: https://www.goldenmining.com

Or contact us via email: info@goldenmining.com
cloud mining

Related News

XRP Trader Earns $17K/Day Through Ripple (XRP) Contracts
Business

XRP Trader Earns $17K/Day Through Ripple (XRP) Contracts

More For You

Surat-diamond-Reuters

Craftsmen work on diamonds at a diamond processing unit in Surat, India, August 15, 2025. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tariff surge threatens one-third of India’s diamond exports

THE SURAT Diamond Bourse, billed as the world's largest office complex and bigger than the Pentagon, remains largely empty with only a few traders working.

Business has slowed, and the outlook is uncertain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anil Ambani

Ambani, the younger brother of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has business interests across sectors including power and defence. (Photo: Reuters)

India’s federal investigator files fraud case against Anil Ambani

INDIA's federal investigator, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has registered a criminal case against tycoon Anil Ambani following a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI) alleging fraud, the agency said on Saturday.

Ambani, the younger brother of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has business interests across sectors including power and defence.

Keep ReadingShow less
​OpenAI

OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India, with publishers and news outlets accusing it of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

OpenAI to set up first India office in New Delhi this year

OPENAI, the company behind ChatGPT, will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year as it expands in its second-largest market by user numbers.

The Microsoft-backed firm has been registered as a legal entity in India and has started hiring for a local team, the company said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters
Surinder Arora

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters

PROMINENT Asian businessman Surinder Arora’s company has acquired the Ministry of Justice for £245 million, adding to his portfolio of properties.

The Arora Group bought the Queen Anne’s Mansions (QAM), near Buckingham Palace, from Land Securities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Navarro

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India is 'Maharaja in tariffs', US trade advisor says

WHITE HOUSE trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised India as being a "Maharaj" in tariffs and claimed it operated a "profiteering scheme" by using discounted Russian crude oil, as a war of words between India and the US continued to escalate.

Navarro's comments came as India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said the US had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us