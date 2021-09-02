Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092

News

Driffield mural slammed for failing to depict BAME people

The ‘Wall of Fame’ mural in Middle Road North, Driffield, which depicts local business people. (Image: LDRS)

By: Joe Gerrard

A new mural put up in Driffield depicting local notables was not intended to attract “negative publicity” after some slammed it for failing to depict BAME people.

Driffield Town Council stated the mural, recently put up in Middle Road North, featured well-known local business owners as a tribute to those “ravaged” by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Town Council also stated they wanted to make a fence screening the building of a new care home “more attractive” by putting up the artwork.

But some locals, residents and social media users took to Facebook criticising the project which one said “screams welcome to our white town”.

The ‘Wall of Fame’ mural, unveiled in front of Middle Road North’s former post office this week, features several local shopkeepers, restaurant owners and other personalities.

It followed the installation of decorative umbrellas and new hanging baskets designed to spruce up the town as it looks to attract more visitors in the wake of the pandemic.

Driffield Mayor Cllr Matt Rogers said following its unveiling: “We knew the development would take some time and felt that this mural highlighting some of the well-known town centre business figures would add interest and hopefully attract more visitors and shoppers to Middle Street North.”

Locals took to social media to air their views about the mural which has since proved divisive.

Some approved of the project, with one describing it as “thoughtful and personal” but others criticised it for failing to depict figures from ethnic minority groups.

BAME local Kerrie Woodhouse-Dove wrote on Facebook that although she liked the idea, it could have been “a little more inclusive”.

She commented: “It just screams welcome to our white town, obviously been a minority is even more reinforced by this which is a shame really.”

Laura Geary commented: “So there’s not a single person of colour personality in your town you’d like to recognise?

“Driffield looks like such a diverse, welcoming place [facepalm emoji].”

Sarah Wilkinson commented asking why the mural did not feature BAME professional footballer turned boxer Curtis Woodhouse who was brought up in Driffield.

She wrote: “He does so much for the kids in the community, yet he’s not worthy of being on your ‘Wall of Fame’.

“Was he even asked if he wanted to be apart of if, or doesn’t he fit into your nice little town?”

Cassie Entwistle said: “Oooh what a very white town. You got no people of colour there?”

Jessica Jordan commented the art work was a “missed opportunity”.

But others came to the mural’s defence.

Facebook user Sarah Fawcett commented that she hoped it could one day become a “permanent fixture”.

She wrote: “This looks brilliant, I would’ve liked to have thought this picture could’ve had a more permanent fixture somewhere once the building work is done.

“Love how you have brought together the familiar faces of Driffield businesses and made something like this, think it is really thoughtful and personal to our town.”

Julie Ringrose wrote also on Facebook: “Looks great and was being much admired as I walked past.”

Siobhan Palmer commented: “This is really brilliant.”

The Town Council stated: “The panels depict images of a number of well-known personalities who either own or work in the shops and businesses based entirely in the town centre.

“Some are members of the Town Centre Steering Group and it was intended as a tribute to the independent businesses who have been ravaged by the pandemic.

“The whole idea of the panels was to provide an attractive temporary image whilst the new care home was constructed, to attract more people to this neglected area of town and provide a much needed boost to the businesses in Middle Street North.

“The people shown run businesses and shops in Middle Street North, Market Place and Middle Street South, also known as the Northern and Station Quarters.

“The Town Council and the Steering Group are working hard to support local businesses and this mural is an attempt to boost the town not to cause negative publicity.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Exclusive! Asian and Black police officers new recruitment campaign as ‘A chance of a lifetime…
PAKISTAN
We need to adjust to new reality in Afghanistan: Raab
News
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious necklace
UK
Global Covid-19 survey achieves Guinness record
UK
Covid affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection, study says
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka seizes staple stocks to rein in prices
News
Kashmir separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar
News
Britain reports nearly 50 cases of Mu Covid-19 variant first found in Colombia
News
Sarpong: I had to confront my own unconscious bias
News
Naseeruddin Shah upset with Indian Muslims for celebrating Taliban’s return in Afghanistan
News
Britain to give third Covid-19 jab to immunosuppressed
UK
Sadiq Khan favours war memorial for Muslim soldiers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Driffield mural slammed for failing to depict BAME people
Exclusive! Asian and Black police officers new recruitment campaign as…
We need to adjust to new reality in Afghanistan: Raab
Release date of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu announced
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious…
Global Covid-19 survey achieves Guinness record