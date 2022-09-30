Website Logo
  • Friday, September 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get jabs as he warns of ‘particularly nasty flu strain’ in winter

Each year on average 11,000 people in England die of influenza.

Dr Ranj Singh

By: Pramod Thomas

British doctor and television presenter Dr Ranj Singh has urged all older people in UK to get their Covid booster jabs and flu vaccinations ahead of winter.

He joined charity Age UK and warned that there will be a ‘particularly nasty flu strain’ in circulation this winter.

British health officials on Wednesday warned that increased circulation of flu and a resurgence in Covid-19 could lead to a difficult winter that increases pressure on the already stretched National Health Service (NHS).

The government ended coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, meaning that social contact rates have returned to near pre-pandemic norms while immunity to flu is relatively low.

“It was ‘really important’ that all older people should get both jabs to avoid the risk of developing both illnesses at the same time. It can be really dangerous for vulnerable people. Sadly this year it seems that we may be expecting a particularly nasty flu strain and even though it may feel like coronavirus has gone away to a certain degree I would still encourage all older people to get both their Covid-19 and flu vaccine booster, as soon as they can. It is still really important,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent.

“Both those vaccinations need topping up to be most effective, especially as we move into autumn and winter and viruses start to thrive again.”

He further said that catching the flu and Covid-19 viruses at the same time can be really dangerous for vulnerable people but getting jabs will help to prevent hospitalisation and serious illnesses.

“I am supporting Age UK in their call for all older people to have both vaccinations when they are called, messaged or written to by the NHS,” Dr Singh added.

According to the NHS, all over-50s are among those most at risk. It updated guidance to offer a further dose of the Covid-19 booster and a flu vaccine this autumn for this age

Older people and those with particular health conditions are most at risk from flu and Covid-19. Pandemic restrictions kept flu cases low in the past two years but experts expect flu to return as a significant risk during winter.

As many as 22,000 people died of flu in 2017/2018 the highest death toll in recent years and around 10 per cent of the victims were aged 60 and over. The average death toll due to flu was 11,000 per year in the country.

According to the NHS, unpaid carers, residents of older adult care homes, health and social care staff and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems are also eligible for flu vaccine this year.

Around 33 million people are eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, and 26 million are eligible for a Covid-19 booster. The elderly and clinically vulnerable are eligible for both, and young children can get flu shots.

Charity director of Age UK Caroline Abrahams has urged people to take the jab as millions of older people have already utilised the opportunity of having the spring booster

“It’s perfectly safe to have them together, and often more convenient too.  However, you are offered the choice of having them singly or together when you attend. So, whenever you are called for vaccination please do accept – you’ll be doing yourself some good and helping to protect everyone else you come into contact with too,” said Abrahams.

(With Reuters inputs)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Love hormone ‘Oxytocin’ could be the ‘magic bullet’ to heal a broken heart
UK
Preet Kaur Gill MP elated as her campaign to increase Birmingham-India flights pays off: ‘Fantastic…
News
This woman has few months to live after doctors misdiagnose brain tumour for UTI
News
Five Bangladeshi taxi drivers in east London charged with smuggling people
News
Woman compared to fictional characters Lord Farquaad and Buzz Lightyear due to her prominent jawline
UK
London Assembly ‘to grill’ Sadiq Khan over Cressida Dick resignation
UK
Nine in 10 adults reported rise in cost of living compared to last…
News
NHS nurses not eating to feed and clothe their children, reveals survey
News
After Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan too says Rupa Huq’s comments on Kwarteng were…
News
Food labels should inform about exercise needed to burn off calories
News
Leicester remains ‘violence free’ as police step up ‘reassurance patrols’; Diwali celebrations likely…
News
UK ‘working intensly’ with India for FTAs: UK Foreign Secy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW