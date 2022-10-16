Dentists say TikTok’s viral drink ‘dirty soda’ may damage your teeth – Here’s why

The drink is a ridiculously sweet combination of diet soda, lime juice, coconut syrup, and single cream.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A non-alcoholic super-sweet mocktail called ‘dirty soda’ is the trending new beverage on TikTok.

The intriguing drink is reportedly taking the world by storm, mostly due to celebrity endorsements and influential stars such as Olivia Rodrigo who was seen enjoying this drink in one of her posts on Instagram.

So far, this mocktail has garnered more than 75 million views on TikTok and has reportedly caused a frenzy of people to grab the ingredients from their grocery shops.

Though the ‘dirty soda’ which Olivia posted was not too clear – fans have reportedly speculated it was a ‘Malibu’ which is a combination of coconut, Dr Pepper, and vanilla, according to Swig, an American soda-shop chain.

However, though the ‘dirty soda’ beverage may be the latest fad on social media, health experts are of the opinion that drinks such as these have no nutritional value and could in fact be harmful to the body.

Cosmetic dentist Ronald Goldstein, of Atlanta, is reported to have said that it’s not just people’s oral health that is at risk when consuming such drinks.

According to the doctor, people should consider the overall effects such sugar-dense drinks could have on their health.

He explains, “The ‘dirty soda’ would have less effect on oral health than general health because it does not remain in the mouth to do damage like hard or gummy sweets.

“Hard, sugary sweets tend to be held in the mouth much longer and can damage teeth through both decay and acid erosion since people tend to keep it between their back teeth where the damage can take place.”

However, he states, “There is no doubt that ‘dirty sodas’ consumed over a long period of time can lead to raised blood sugar levels which can contribute to multiple overall health problems.”

Also commenting about the effect these kinds of drinks have on oral health and health in general, Los Altos CA cosmetic dentist, Joseph Field, DDS reportedly said, “I have seen dirty sodas gain popularity in the last couple of years and have tried several different variations myself, and I think they’re delicious.

“But, just like any drink loaded with sugar, there is no redeeming nutritional value for these sodas.”

He adds, “When you combine the pH-altering effects of the soda with the added sugary ingredients to make the drink ‘dirty’ it’s a terrible combination for your health and certainly for your teeth.

“The impact on your teeth will degrade your enamel which can increase the risk of decay, sensitivity and general breakdown.”

But not wanting to be killjoys, the experts advise that just like in the case of fast food and alcohol, the key is moderation.

Dr Joseph is quoted as saying, “For those who drink these beverages I advise to take the ‘everything in moderation approach. Limit your intake of these drinks as much as possible and try to avoid sipping these over an extended period of time as this doesn’t give your mouth a chance to buffer the pH impact of the soda on the teeth.”

The expert also suggests drinking water during and after consuming a sugar-laden drink such as dirty soda or other sugary beverages, as doing so, would help to reset your oral pH.