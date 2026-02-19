Croatia migrant workers battle ‘slavery’ and racism

WHEN DD left his home in India for Croatia last year, he expected his food delivery work to be hard, with long hours and low pay. He did not expect to be spat at in the street.

Twice last year the 27-year-old from Chandigarh was abused by groups of young people while working. Some spat at him, others shouted at him to “go back to your own country” as they tried to steal his delivery bag.

For the young foreign worker, one of the tens of thousands drawn to the EU nation every year, it was a rough wel­come – but one he said is increasingly common among his colleagues.

As Croatia struggles with growing staff shortages, particularly in its key tourism sector, experts warn its badly needed foreign workers are left vulnerable to vi­olence and exploitation.

“I just came to work and live peace­fully,” DD, who asked to be referred to only by his initials, told AFP. “We are not stealing jobs.”

Croatia has one of the five fastest-de­clining populations in the European Un­ion, losing nearly 400,000 people over the past decade, according to the World Bank.

The shortages have driven a steady rise in the number of workers arriving from Asia – particularly since Croatia joined Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone in 2023.

Last year, four out of 10 work and resi­dency permits were issued to Nepalis, Filipinos, Indians and Bangladeshis, mostly in the tourism, catering and con­struction industries.

It is a dramatic change for a largely conservative society with extremely lim­ited experience of immigration from outside Europe.

According to the last census, more than 90 per cent of Croatia’s 3.8 million people are ethnic Croats, while about 80 per cent are Roman Catholic.

In WhatsApp groups used by DD’s fel­low delivery riders, many share stories of almost weekly attacks, with the worst reporting broken jaws and cracked ribs.

While national crime data does not break down rates by victims’ nationality, the number of crimes against Nepali nationals rose sharply in 2024, outpac­ing the roughly 50-per cent growth of its diaspora in Croatia.

Comparable increases were record­ed among Indian, Filipino and Bangla­deshi nationals. But food delivery com­pany Wolt said many attacks on its delivery riders, which are committed mainly by opportunistic young people, went unreported.

Most foreign workers arrive through private agencies or employers that usual­ly offer little support, according to unions. Some employers also offer overcrowded and unsafe housing at hefty rates.

Delivery rider Hasan, who did not give his surname for fear of losing his job, said he had been charged €270 ($319) a month for an “unliveable” room shared with five other men.

Breaches of arbitrary rules, such as a visitor ban, could attract hefty “fines” from his previous employer, who leased him the room.

“It’s pure extortion,” said the 27-year-old from India. He was also expected to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

“You are like their slaves.”

As migrant numbers grow, public at­titudes appear to be hardening.

An Institute for Migration Research (IMR) survey found that more than 60 per cent of Croatians were dissatisfied with the presence of foreign workers, up from 46 per cent a year earlier.

Fears over a potential rise in crime rates, impacts on local wages, job losses and cultural differences were among the top complaints of those surveyed.

“When people feel their livelihoods are threatened, support for radical posi­tions is more likely,” sociologist Ivan Balabanic said.

Some right-wing politicians have seized on the issue to push anti-immi­grant rhetoric and portray foreign work­ers as part of a plot to “replace” Europe­an populations.

The conservative government, which has condemned the violence against for­eign workers, recently moved to improve protections but also to require language tests for long-term workers.

DD said most Croatians were “gener­ally friendly”, but without the ability to speak the local language, he had strug­gled to fit in.

Balabanic said politicians needed to stop treating the issue as “taboo” and discuss the need for foreign workers candidly. “This is our reality and must be acknowledged as such.” (AFP)