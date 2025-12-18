Skip to content
Cristiano Ronaldo sparks ‘Fast X Part 2’ rumours after image with core cast

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Dec 18, 2025
The Fast & Furious franchise brings Cristiano Ronaldo into Fast X Part 2, pulling one of the world’s biggest sports names into a series known for rapid cars, loud fights and a steady message about family. Ronaldo’s casting places a global athlete inside a Hollywood action programme that has reached audiences for more than twenty years. Vin Diesel said the part was created for him, which confirms it is not a short cameo. Fans have already asked how a football figure will be written into a crime-car story.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is in Fast X: Part 2

Tyrese Gibson posted a photograph online, tagging Ronaldo and welcoming him into what the actors often call the Fast family. The picture showed Ronaldo with Gibson, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez. It looked like a clear signal: Ronaldo will share space with the core cast rather than stand at the side.

Gibson described the casting as a change in scale. He said the franchise had “gone into new heights” with Ronaldo’s arrival. None of the posts gave away the plot. Diesel only said people had asked if Ronaldo would ever fit into the Fast world, and a role was written so that he could.

The online reaction turned loud quickly. Some supporters made light of the idea. One comment suggested Lionel Messi could join, creating a face-off inside a film series already known for exaggerated set-pieces. Such comments show how the franchise has pushed beyond cinema and into general pop talk.


How Fast & Furious reached this point

The first film in 2001 centred on Los Angeles street races, small-time crime and young men testing each other. The scale changed as box office returns climbed. The films travelled across continents, added military contracts, brought in spacecraft-style cars and broke most rules of physics. What stayed was the idea of family as the group’s code.

The films have passed £5.5 billion ($7 billion) worldwide. Universal Pictures treats the franchise as a reliable global engine. It has also built spin-offs such as Hobbs & Shaw and pushed its leads into long-running publicity tours.

Casting has become a running theme. Big names arrive, stay for a few films, leave, then return. Johnson and Diesel once had public friction but appear again in the same line-up. Statham entered through a mid-credits scene. John Cena arrived as Diesel’s brother. A football star joining the same space does not feel impossible.


What Cristiano Ronaldo may do in the film

No studio note has defined Ronaldo’s character. His athletic image may lend itself to a fighter or a security figure. He could play himself in a fictional plot. The films often write roles to match famous faces, so viewers may not expect a deep backstory. The real draw is the presence rather than narrative detail.

Fast X: Part 2 has been billed as the last major chapter of the central storyline. The expected release is April 2027. Production cycles in the franchise tend to take time because the films shoot across several countries. The cast messages were not followed by an official trailer. That will come later. For now, Ronaldo’s move shows a franchise still trading on scale.

