Coolie No.1 set for Diwali premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Coolie No. 1 was earlier slated to hit the marquee on 1st May, 2020. However, the makers had to put the film’s release on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The latest update on Coolie No. 1 is that just like many other Bollywood movies, it is also gearing up for a direct-to-digital release. According to reports, the digital rights of the comic-caper have been sold to Amazon Prime Video.

We also hear that the makers have zeroed in on the release date too. The David Dhawan directorial, which is an official remake of his 1995 film of the same name, will hit Amazon Prime Video on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

A source told an entertainment portal, “The idea was to hold back for a theatrical release, but in current times, there is no clarity on reopening of cinema halls, and hence, they took the tough call of opting for a direct to digital release. The team feels that Diwali is the ideal time to get the family audiences glued onto their television and laptop screens to collectively enjoy the comic caper.”

The source also added that Coolie No. 1 has fetched the third highest amount of all the movies which are premiering on OTT platforms in absence of theatrical releases. “After Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj, it is Coolie No. 1 that has fetched the maximum money, reconsolidating Varun Dhawan’s star power and the film’s anticipation among the audience. It is a shocking decision, but the team was left with no other option as the future of cinema halls looks bleak at the moment,” the source revealed.

While the makers are in a safe situation by selling the film to an OTT platform, this is not really a piece of good news for exhibitors across India. “There lies little chance for any film to release in cinema halls this year as none of them will open to full capacity, thereby making the theatrical release a loss-making preposition. The Coolie No. 1 team has taken a wise decision to avoid an additional burden on the budget,” the source concluded.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and Johnny Lever in important roles. It has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.