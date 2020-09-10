Confirmed: Tara Sutaria to sing in both her upcoming films

Tara Sutaria, who burst onto the silver screen with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 (2019), has not been seen in any other film ever since making her Bollywood debut. But 2021 could be a gamechanger for the actress as she is set to topline two high-profile films – Tadap and Do Villain.

What makes both projects even more special for the actress is the fact that apart from playing the lead roles, she will also sing in them. Yes, you read that right! We know that apart from acting, Tara Sutaria is also passionate about music. She will be displaying her in dual talent in both her upcoming projects.

Confirming the same, Sutaria tells an entertainment portal, “I am really excited about my role in Villain sequel because the story is very unpredictable. The first part was such a great film and I also get to play something that I wanted to since the age of 4. I am excited because I am singing in both my films that are upcoming now.”

When asked if she has any plans to drop her own music album one day, the actress reveals, “I am definitely going to cut an album of mine someday, because I always say this that music is my first love. I am also singing for Villain, so I have got equipment at home and am working on the music with Mohit (Suri) sir.”

Do Villain is a sequel to filmmaker Mohit Suri’s successful film Ek Villain (2014) which starred Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh in central characters. Besides Tara Sutaria, the sequel also features John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor.

Tadap, on the other hand, is an official remake of the superhit Telugu romantic action drama RX100 (2018). To be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the remake marks the acting debut of action star Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty.