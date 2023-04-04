Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Chinese dam construction camp in Pakistan catches fire

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) investment scheme, Beijing has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan since 2015

An electrical malfunction is suspected to have triggered the fire (Photo: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

On Tuesday (04), a fire engulfed the camp of a Chinese company responsible for overseeing the construction of a remote hydropower dam in north-western Pakistan, officials said.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) investment scheme, Beijing has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan since 2015.

Despite continued threats from Pakistani militants, private companies have flocked to the border to undertake contracts for large-scale infrastructure initiatives.

According to the police, a warehouse complex for the Dasu hydropower project in the Kohistan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, located 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of Islamabad, was destroyed in a pre-dawn blaze on Tuesday.

“It was a huge fire,” stated a Rescue 1122 official who was present at the scene.

“Initially, the flames were very high and we had to call for fire brigade vehicles from two other districts.”
“It was quite a big storehouse, and apart from oil drums, stationery and machinery were also stockpiled there. That’s all been destroyed in the fire,” he told AFP.

The construction of the Dasu dam was assigned to China Gezhouba Group Company by Pakistan’s water ministry in 2017. The camp was occupied by Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanics; however, neither police nor Rescue 1122 reported any casualties.

An electrical malfunction is suspected to have triggered the fire, as per a police official’s statement. Earlier in July 2021, a bus carrying employees to the Dasu site was bombed, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals, including nine Chinese laborers, with Beijing claiming it was an intentional attack.

Islamabad initially attributed the explosion to a “gas leak,” but security measures at the location were significantly increased following the incident.

Despite the close economic relations between China and Pakistan, the security of Chinese workers in Pakistan has been a persistent concern for Beijing, as militants who oppose foreign influence often target Chinese nationals.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in militant attacks in its western regions, which coincidentally are the same areas where China is concentrating its investments.

(With inputs from AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
LSE to review elections following ‘Hinduphobia’ allegations by Indian student
PAKISTAN
Pakistan Supreme Court deems delay in provincial polls illegal
WORLD
Man charged with terrorism after knife attack in Canada
News
Anjana Vasan, Zubin Varla and Waleed Akhtar win Olivier awards
News
Rishi Sunak says child sex offenders evaded justice because of ‘political correctness’
News
China releases third set of Chinese names to assert its claim over Arunachal
News
Accountant ordered to pay £60k to neighbours for ‘toxic’ 7-year parking dispute
News
France honours Kiran Nadar with highest civilian award for contribution to art and…
News
Gujarat riots: Court releases all 26 defendants in 2002 gang rape and murder…
News
Imran Khan alleges Gen Bajwa pressured him to improve ties with India
UK
Suella Braverman says Rwanda is safe for migrants
US
Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather’s house in Zambia
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW